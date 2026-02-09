New Avengers 5 Report Reveals Doomsday’s Infinity Stone Replacements

Avengers: Doomsday's answer to the Infinity Stones was seemingly revealed ahead of the film's release. Avengers 5 will be the first Avengers movie since Josh Brolin's Thanos was vanquished from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following his pursuit of the reality-altering Infinity Stones. While the last pair of Avengers films focused on the quest for these mysterious ingots, no such MacGuffin has been immediately apparent in the lead-up to Doomsday.

Now, just over a year before Avengers 5 comes to theaters, fans have their first indication of that movie's answer to the Infinity Stones. According to insider Alex Perez, Avengers: Doomsday will see its central villain, Doctor Doom, hunting down Variants stuck out of time, as if they were Infinity Stones. In a post on X elaborating on his recent reports that the new movie would see Doom chasing Chris Evans' Captain America, Perez wrote, "Steve isn’t the only one he’s after."

This aligns with previous reports that Doctor Doom's plan in the 2026 blockbuster will center on him eliminating Variants who have found themselves in the wrong timeline to prevent incursions. Just like the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, this latest update insinuates that there will be a collection of these MacGuffins, with the end goal being to destroy them all to ensure a 'safe' Multiverse.

In a previous life, Avengers 5 was reported to follow the villainous Kang (played by Jonathan Majors) hunting down different pieces of technology from across the Multiverse, including Shang-Chi's rings and Kamala's armbands. That plan, however, was seemingly abandoned when Marvel Studios rebranded the title from Kang Dynasty to Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. A trailer for the new movie is supposedly imminent, with fans likely to get a first look at the film before the end of the year. The latest addition to the Avengers series comes from Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It is set to follow Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they are forced to team up with several groups of heroes from across multiple realities to take on the terrifying Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Who Will Be Doomsday's Infinity Stones?

Marvel Studios

If these Variants are, in fact, the Infinity Stones of Avengers: Doomsday, then there are going to be some big names attached to them to make people buy into saving them from Doctor Doom's reign.

Of course, the most obvious of these is Chris Evans' Steve Rogers from the end of Avengers: Endgame. The Star-Spangled Man notably travelled back in time at the end of that 2019 epic, leaving his timeline behind so that he could spend the rest of his life with his beloved Peggy.

Doomsday has been said to be a direct sequel to Endgame, so Steve Rogers feels like a shoo-in, accidentally causing this whole Multiversal disaster with his actions to close Endgame.

However, Steve is not the only Variant from Avengers 4 that could cause some inter-dimensional hubbub. Zoe Saldana's Gamora was also taken out of her timeline at the end of Endgame, coming from the pre-Guardians of the Galaxy timeline into the current MCU. While Saldana has said she is done with her green-skinned character, she could potentially add even more weight to Doom's quest if she were to appear.

Beyond those two names, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau is another character who finds herself in a time and place she does not belong, headed into Avengers 5. At the end of 2023's The Marvels, she was transported to a new reality occupied by some of the classic Fox X-Men characters. Her presence on this new Earth will likely be how the Mutant team ties into Doomsday's story, as Doom comes knocking, specifically looking for Monica.

Anyone else who could be on Doctor Doom's kill list remains a mystery, but fans can expect some significant surprises to be a part of it.