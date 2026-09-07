HBO's New Harry Potter Trailer Omits 1 Major Character (And For A Good Reason)

HBO's new Harry Potter trailer omitted a major character who is being recast for Season 2, now in production. Almost six months after HBO debuted the Wizarding World reboot's first official teaser in March, fans finally have a second trailer ahead of Harry Potter's series premiere this December. The sneak peek offers up more detailed looks at the portrayals that will carry Harry Potter into its new TV era, including Dominic McLaughlin's Boy Who Lived, John Lithgow's Dumbledore, Katherine Parkinson's Molly Weasley, and Paapa Essiedu's Hagrid.

HBO released the second trailer for its Harry Potter reboot, revealing a brand-new scene that wasn't in the books or movies: Alastair Stout's Ron Weasley receiving his Hogwarts acceptance letter at The Burrow. While almost all of the already-cast Weasleys are together at the dining table, Gracie Cochrane's Ginny Weasley is absent from the gathering, and there may be a good reason for that.

HBO

Right as HBO wrapped production on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in May, the TV reboot was dealt a blow when Gracie Cochrane, the 12-year-old actress cast as Ginny Weasley, exited due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The role is a crucial one, as the youngest Weasley plays a major role in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which will be adapted in Season 2, and the rest of the franchise as the future love interest of the Boy Who Lived himself.

Ginny's strange omission from the Weasley family gathering may signal that HBO is cutting Cochrane's take on the character or will replace her scenes with the new actress during Season 2's production. Alternatively, the studio may simply be omitting her from the promotion to avoid audiences getting too attached.

By contrast, Ginny appeared in the reflection of the Hogwarts Express' window on Platform 9 3/4 in March's teaser trailer while Molly hugged Ron goodbye.

HBO

For the time being, the obscure reflection in the Hogwarts Express' window remains the only official look at Ginny Weasley in HBO's Harry Potter. That said, as Ginny is a year younger than the Golden Trio and most of the series' child cast, she won't be attending Hogwarts until The Chamber of Secrets, where she will have an unfortunate encounter with Tom Riddle's (aka Voldemort) diary.

HBO

That may be the only on-screen peak at Cochrane's Ginny in the reboot show, but the exited actress also posed with her former Weasley siblings in a selfie that was officially shared on Instagram by HBO. Cochrane and Stout were pictured alongside Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, as well as Ruari Spooner as Percy, while Katherine Parkinson's Molly Weasley was absent.

HBO

An exclusive report from Deadline, which confirmed Cochrane's departure from Harry Potter, included a statement from the young actress' family. That statement noted that it was Cochrane herself who "made the challenging decision to step away" from the series before saying that her experience has been "wonderful:"

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after Season 1. Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

Issuing its own statement on Cochrane's exit, HBO stated that they "support" her decision not to return for Season 2 and are "grateful for her work" on Season 1:

"We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. wish Gracie and her family the best."

As the Harry Potter cast returns to London to start filming Season 2, actress Bonnie Hill will officially step into Ginny's shoes for her first year at Hogwarts (via Variety). Still, there is another major Weasley awaiting casting news for The Chamber of Secrets, as HBO is yet to announce who will play patriarch and ministry worker Arthur, taking over for the movies' actor Mark Williams.

Arthur was equally absent from Harry Potter's latest trailer, although, unlike his daughter, Ginny, it's easy to simply explain away that he has already left for work at the Ministry of Magic's Misuse of Muggle Artifacts Office.

Why Ginny Weasley's Recasting Is Crucial to Getting Harry Potter Right on HBO

Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, Ginny Weasley's role in The Philosopher's Stone is very minor, only appearing at King's Cross Station as her brothers were dropped off and collected from the Hogwarts Express at each end of the school year. While HBO is expected to add scenes to J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, such as the one at The Burrow in the trailer, Ginny's role in the narrative will remain minor.

Ginny won't become crucial until Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which just started filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, and won't be released late 2027 or early 2028. Those familiar with the books know that Ginny will be given a diary that once belonged to Voldemort, manipulated into opening the Chamber of Secrets, and placed in mortal danger as part of a plot to resurrect the Dark Lord.

As the Harry Potter saga continues, Ginny will join Dumbledore's Army and have relationships with Michael Corner and Dean Thomas before she marries and has three children with the titular hero himself. The HBO reboot could tease Harry and Ginny's budding romance and youthful affection much earlier than the movies, since the later books weren't yet written when the early movies were made.

In the past, fans of the Harry Potter books have been critical of how Ginny was portrayed, as her fiercely witty personality was absent and she had little on-screen presence, making her romance with Harry feel underbaked. The newly cast Bonnie Hill has a tough task ahead in ensuring the beloved character is finally done justice in live action, following portrayals from Bonnie Wright and Gracie Cochrane.