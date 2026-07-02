HBO Splits the Fanbase With First Photo of New Harry Potter Hogwarts Logo

HBO's Harry Potter reboot unveiled an updated Hogwarts logo that has divided the fanbase for its departure from the books and the movies. There's no denying that Warner Bros.' decision to reboot Harry Potter for a new generation and TV screens has yielded mixed reactions. The HBO series is striving to remain more loyal to J.K. Rowling's novels, but is still looking to put its own stamp on things, such as adding brand-new scenes, storylines, and flashbacks for beloved characters.

HBO officially released an open casting call (via Wizarding World Direct) for the role of Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter Season 2 (based on The Chamber of Secrets), after actress Gracie Cochrane exited the adaptation due to "unforeseen circumstances." Interestingly, the casting call listing also offered up the best look yet at Hogwarts' brand-new logo in the HBO series, and fans aren't happy.

HBO

This marks a major update to the Hogwarts crest that Potterheads have grown familiar with from the Harry Potter movies, books, and merch. The familiar crest is bold, colorful, and regally British, complete with four quarters to commemorate each of the houses (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin).

Harry Potter

By contrast, HBO has dumbed down the Hogwarts logo, abandoning almost all of the vibrant grandeur and any tribute to the four houses. As with most of Harry Potter's biggest changes from the movies, the updated logo has split the fanbase, with many criticizing its lack of magic or wonder.

Harry Potter / HBO

Fortunately, Hogwarts seems to have more than one logo in the reboot show, as a glimpse at Harry Potter's school acceptance later in HBO's Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic documentary featured a totally different crest.

HBO

Unlike the lackluster logo that is expected to feature prominently in Harry Potter, the golden crest on the letter is much more in line with what audiences would expect from Hogwarts' crest, including representations of the four house mascots.

HBO

This isn't the first glimpse that HBO's Harry Potter has offered of the new Hogwarts logo, as it was spotted in the trailer on robes worn by Arabella Stanton's Hermione Granger and Lox Pratt's Draco Malfoy. Despite being in opposing houses, Gryffindor and Slytherin, the robes appear the same on both first-years, with their red and green house colors only found on their ties and the clothes beneath.

HBO

HBO has also already revealed its redesigned house emblems for Harry Potter, including Gryffindor's legendary red lion. The crest was spotted on a banner hanging from Hogwarts' Quidditch pitch in the first trailer for the HBO series.

Pottermore / HBO

That same Quidditch match similarly brought a peak at Hufflepuff's badger, as Harry famously plays the yellow-coated house in his second match ever.

Pottermore / HBO

Furthermore, during the Finding Harry documentary, HBO subscribers caught an even better look at Ravenclaw's blue eagle hanging within Hogwarts.

Pottermore / HBO

Finding Harry similarly revealed Slytherin's new logo in all its glory, once again embracing a round design instead of the classic crest.

Pottermore / HBO

Fans are bound to get even more clues as to how HBO is reinventing Hogwarts for its upcoming adaptations when further trailers drop in the coming months, leading up to Harry Potter Season 1's premiere on Christmas Day.

Is HBO's Harry Potter Reboot Backlash Justified or Unfair?

Any major departures from what Potterheads are used to were always bound to split the fanbase, but HBO will undoubtedly be eager to differentiate its take on Harry Potter and Hogwarts from what has come before.

While Hogwarts' new logo may seem less magical and less filled with childlike wonder, it reflects a broader shift in the HBO show compared to the movies. Even the darker lighting in the trailer gave an impression that this is a darker, more grounded take on the Wizarding World, and Hogwarts' fresh look reflects that.

Even HBO was likely aware that there would be some degree of backlash surrounding its Harry Potter remake, but the true test will come when the show premieres. The series is bound to come under endless scrutiny and comparison to what has come before, so the pressure is on for Season 1 to deliver.

Still, fans have only seen two minutes of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone so far out of the eight-hour season, meaning there is plenty more to be revealed.