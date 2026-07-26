HBO's Harry Potter Series Officially Brings Back 7 Hogwarts Professors From the Movies

HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter reboot features a laundry list of wizards from the books and past movies, including multiple notable Hogwarts professors. While plenty of controversy still surrounds this upcoming remake, Warner Bros. and HBO Max are being diligent in accurately recreating the story from author J.K. Rowling's original book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, for a streaming audience. This includes the magical world of Hogwarts and its host of powerful professors, who will usher in a new era of witches and wizards for the 2020s and beyond.

At least seven Hogwarts professors have been cast for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter reboot, which will debut on HBO Max in 2027. Casting is already well underway for plenty of heroes and villains, including a host of dark wizards that the show's core cast will have to take down. Before that happens, though, the new Hogwarts students will have to dive deep into their magical education under the watch of a few immensely powerful teachers fans know and love from the original story.

All 7 Hogwarts Professors Confirmed for Harry Potter HBO Reboot

Albus Dumbledore

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Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is not only Hogwarts' Headmaster, but he is also regarded as one of the most powerful wizards of all time. Taking over as the Headmaster after a long tenure as Hogwarts' Transfiguration professor, he is one of the most influential figures in Harry Potter's life after first delivering him to Privet Drive in the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Dumbledore is a master of almost all forms of magic, and he is particularly known for his skills in Occlumency and Legilimency.

Richard Harris took on the role of Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies, serving as a serene but strong support system for Harry and Hogwarts' student body. Following his death, Michael Gambon took over the role for the next six films, delivering a slightly more intense but still book-accurate portrayal of Hogwarts' strongest magic-user.

John Lithgow (recently seen in FX's The Old Man) will portray Professor Dumbledore for HBO Max in the upcoming reboot.

Minerva McGonagall

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Directly under Dumbledore is Professor Minerva McGonagall, Hogwarts' Deputy Headmistress and the school's longtime Transfiguration teacher. She is also the Head of Gryffindor House and one of the school's most famous Animagi (she can turn into a tabby cat). McGonagall even helps Harry get onto the Quidditch team in his first year after seeing his first flight on a broom.

The late Dame Maggie Smith portrayed Professor McGonagall in all eight Harry Potter movies, becoming one of only two actors (Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid) selected personally by Rowling. While some of her most emotional and warm moments from the books were not filmed, McGonagall is one of the most influential teachers at Hogwarts, and she is a highly skilled and experienced witch.

For the HBO Max reboot, MobLand and Ozark star Janet McTeer will portray the new version of Professor McGonagall.

Severus Snape

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One of Harry Potter's most complicated and deep characters is the Head of Slytherin House and Hogwarts' potions master, Professor Severus Snape. Best known for his work in the dungeons with potions and brews, Snape is a warrior and a protector in battle, serving as a double agent for Voldemort and others who use the Dark Arts. He also eventually proves to be one of Harry's most loyal supporters (after spending years being in love with Harry's mother), even though he treats the boy wizard horribly throughout the saga.

In the original Harry Potter saga, the late Alan Rickman embodied the role of Professor Snape, working closely with the show's cast of young actors. In the original book and movie, Snape is an antagonistic figure for Harry, but he still shows signs of being a protector for the 11-year-old on occasion.

Amidst a slew of controversy surrounding the news, Paapa Essiedu is Warner Bros.' choice to play Snape in the new Harry Potter series.

Quirinus Quirrell

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One of the biggest villains in the original Sorcerer's Stone book and movie is Professor Quirinus Quirrell. Complete with a large turban on his head, Quirrell is the first of many Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers that Hogwarts goes through over the seven-book series.

Ian Hart was the original star to play Professor Quirrell when Sorcerer's Stone first hit theaters in 2001. Only utilized in a few scenes across the movie's 152-minute runtime, fans and readers eventually learn of his dark secret when he pulls his turban off to reveal the face of Lord Voldemort on the back of his head.

In the 2027 HBO Max reboot, longtime British stage star Luke Thallon will make his television debut when he plays Professor Quirrell.

Madam Hooch

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While Madam Rolanda Hooch only plays a minor role in the Harry Potter books and movies, she is not a witch to be trifled with. This powerful witch works as Hogwarts' Flying instructor and Quidditch referee, imparting her wisdom about the art of flight onto her students.

Complete with bright yellow contact lenses, Zoë Wanamaker played Madam Hooch in a couple of scenes from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Along with a quick shot of her calling and refereeing the movie's Quidditch match, she has a longer scene earlier in the movie, in which she teaches Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and their classmates to fly before taking Neville Longbottom to the hospital wing.

Louise Brealey will take over the role of Madam Hooch from Wanamaker in the new HBO Max reboot.

Filius Flitwick

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Filius Flitwick may be Hogwarts' smallest teacher (he is part-goblin), but he does not lack whatsoever in magical skill or expertise. Along with his duties as Head of Ravenclaw House and the leader of the school's choir, Flitwick is Hogwarts' Charms Master, sharing his knowledge of powerful spells and charms with students.

Warwick Davis (also known for his work on Willow) portrayed Professor Flitwick in the original Harry Potter adaptation, and he also played the goblin Griphook in three of the films. In the first movie, Flitwick is the focus of one big scene, in which he teaches the students how to levitate objects before Seamus Finnegan accidentally sets a feather on fire.

In a surprising and singular move thus far, Davis will be the first original star to return for the reboot to play the same character he played previously, reprising his role as Flitwick.

Pomona Sprout

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While Professor Pomona Sprout's time in the Potter series is mostly limited to the greenhouses, she is a pivotal supporting character in the story. Professor Sprout is Hogwarts' Herbology teacher, and she also holds a post as the Head of Hufflepuff House.

Miriam Margolyes played Professor Sprout throughout the original Harry Potter saga. While she did not make her cinematic debut until Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Sprout shares her expertise in herbology with students and helps protect the Sorcerer's Stone from being stolen.

Veteran British actor Sirine Saba will take over for Margolyes, playing Sprout in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot.