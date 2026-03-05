Harry Potter HBO Reveals First Official Look At 21 Hogwarts Students

HBO Max revealed nearly two dozen stars who will play Hogwarts students in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot. Warner Bros. is well on its way to delivering a new take on the Harry Potter saga, which includes a few stars from the original movies in its cast. As production continues, the studio is giving fans a massive new batch of information about who will fill out the show's supporting cast.

The official HBO Max Instagram account revealed 21 new stars from the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series. Separating them out into the four Hogwarts houses, these youngsters will play important supporting roles alongside Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) for potentially most of the next decade.

New Cast Members for 4 Houses in Harry Potter Reboot

Gryffindor

Warner Bros. Discovery

Coming into the Gryffindor house, HBO cast Eire Farrell (Katie Bell), Asha Soetan (Angelina Johnson), Orson Matthews (Oliver Wood), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Alicia Spinnet), and Ethan Smith (Lee Jordan) for the show. All these students will be housemates with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, donning the house's classic scarlet red and gold colors and honoring its mascot, the lion.

Bell, Johnson, and Wood are all members of the Gryffindor Quidditch team alongside Harry, with Wood serving as the captain in the first three books. Additionally, Jordan is known as a good friend of Ron's twin brothers, Fred and George.

Janet McTeer's Professor Minerva McGonagall serves as the Head of Gryffindor House, and one of Ron's other brothers, Percy (Ruari Spooner) is a prefect.

Hufflepuff

Warner Bros. Discovery

India Moon (Hannah Abbott), Jazmyn Lewin (Susan Bones), Cian Eagle-Service (Ernie Macmillan), and James Trevelyan Buckle (Justin Finch-Fletchley) will take center stage for the Hufflepuff house in the Harry Potter series. Boasting yellow and black robes, this house's mascot is the beaver.

While Hufflepuff is often forgotten amongst the houses, it plays an important role in later books. Cedric Diggory (not yet cast and formerly played by Batman star Robert Pattinson) is part of this house when he is selected for the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Professor Pomona Sprout (Sirine Saba) is the Head of Hufflepuff house.

Ravenclaw

Warner Bros. Discovery

For the Ravenclaw house, Aaron Zhao (Terry Boot), Eve Walls (Lisa Turpin), Scarlett Archer (Penelope Clearwater), and Anjula Murali (Padma Patil) will represent this batch of students. The eagle is this house's mascot, and it uses a blue-and-silver color scheme.

In later books, fans will meet new versions of Cho Chang and Luna Lovegood, two of the book's most popular Ravenclaws. Cho is one of Harry's love interests, and Luna becomes one of Harry, Ron, and Hermione's closest friends and allies in the fight against evil.

Professor Filius Flitwick (played by Warwick Davis in a return to the role from the movies) acts as the Head of Ravenclaw house.

Slytherin

Warner Bros. Discovery

As for the final house, Slytherin, Eddison Burch (Miles Bletchley), James Dowell (Lucian Bole), Oliver Croft (Marcus Flint), Dylan Heath (Adrian Pucey), Henry Medhurst (Peregrine Derrick), Cornelius Brandreth (Terence Higgs), Laila Barwick (Pansy Parkinson), and D'angelou Osei-Kissiedu (Graham Montague) will fill this group's ranks. Emerald green and silver are this house's colors, and its mascot is a snake.

These students will join Lox Pratt's new Draco Malfoy in Slytherin, with Crabbe and Goyle being known as his two best friends. Slytherin also housed the most notable dark wizard of all time, Tom Riddle/Voldemort (who Warner Bros. is rumored to want MCU star Paul Bettany to play).

Paapa Essiedu's Professor Severus Snape is the head of Hogwarts' final house.

HBO Max is on its way to bringing a rebooted version of the Harry Potter story to life as a streaming series. Season 1 will focus on the events of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which shows the young Harry Potter attending Hogwarts for the first time and learning about his place in the world as a wizard. Season 1 of the Harry Potter series is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2027.