Here’s Why Kimiko Can Talk Now In The Boys Season 5

The Boys Season 5 confirmed that Kimiko has continued to regain her ability to speak, and there is a compelling reason why. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is one of the show's longtime main characters, and an intriguing aspect of her background is that she has been mute for the first four seasons (until the Season 4 finale).

While The Boys Season 2 initially revealed that Kimiko stopped talking after witnessing her mother's tragic death, Season 4 pulled back the curtain on what really pushed the character to a tragic vow of silence.

The Boys Season 5 Trailer Confirmed Kimiko Can Talk Again

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 4's penultimate episode finally revealed the main (and darker) reason Kimiko couldn't speak: she told Frenchie that the Shining Light Liberation Army forced her to participate in kill-or-be-killed exercises where they had to fight silently, like ghosts, and whoever screamed first would be killed. Kimiko kept winning and killed all her opponents without making a sound.

Amazon Prime Video

Although she tried to speak again, Kimiko realized she physically couldn't because of her mutism that transformed into a psychological block tied to her survival instincts. However, in the Season 4 finale, Kimiko regained her ability to speak after she desperately shouted "No!" when Frenchise was taken away into the back of a government van.

It seemed that Kimiko's intense new trauma, combined with her love for Frenchie, allowed her to finally talk and erase her mental block after years of silence, and this carried over in The Boys Season 5.

The final scene of The Boys Season 5 trailer showed Kimiko asking Starlight if she's friends with A-Train, to which the latter responded, "You talk!:"

Kimiko: "You guys are friends?" A-Train: "You talk!" Kimiko: "Mm-mh."

The Boys' X account also gave a special shoutout to Kimiko followng the trailer's release, noting that the character is about to be "a certified yapper" in Season 5. This revelation would indicate that Kimiko would talk a lot more in the final season, which is an exciting trajectory for the character.

Fans can watch the full trailer below:

The final season of The Boys brings together the core heroes as they make the ultimate stand against Homelander. The series is confirmed to have a two-episode premiere on Prime Video on April 8.

Why Kimiko's Ability to Talk Is Significant In The Boys Season 5

Amazon Prime Video

The fact that Kimiko can talk is an exciting development for The Boys Season 5, as it means she can finally start a proper conversation with the rest of the core protagonists and share her thoughts about the imminent clash with Homelander.

Showing how Kimiko can break through her past trauma and recover with grace is a promising sign, because she can move away from the darkness she carried, unlike Billy Butcher, who seems to embrace that twisted form of darkness rather than overcoming it.

Kimiko's ability to talk is not just a cool twist of fate for the character. Instead, it is a representation that her pure love for Frenchie is an effective tool for her to move away from the tragic memories of abuse and grief.

This act also effectively elevates Kimiko as a must-see character in Season 5, mainly because she just transformed from a silent hero to a more compelling protagonist who can turn the tide in the looming battle against Homelander.

Read more about the 8 spoilers revealed about The Boys Season 5 so far.