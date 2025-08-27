11th Harry Potter Star Just Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling

Nearly a dozen Harry Potter stars, past and present, have addressed the controversial topic of book author J.K. Rowling's social viewpoints. Nearly a decade ago, Rowling began openly sharing anti-trans viewpoints and ideologies, leading to a wave of opposition against her in more recent years. This includes commentary from numerous actors attached to the on-screen adaptations of Rowling's work, which were immensely popular in the early 21st century and are currently being rebooted for a new audience.

Ahead are the 11 Harry Potter veterans who have spoken out against Rowling's comments:

Chris Columbus

The most recent Harry Potter alum to speak out against J.K. Rowling is director Chris Columbus. Along with his work on movies like Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire, Columbus is perhaps best known for his work as the director (and executive producer) of the first two movies in the Harry Potter saga from 2001 and 2002.

Speaking to Variety about the upcoming reboot for HBO Max, Columbus made it clear how important it was for him to "separate the artist from the art." He stated that he did not "agree with what she's talking about," calling the whole situation "very sad."

Daniel Radcliffe

Also standing against the Harry Potter author/creator is Daniel Radcliffe, who became the face of the franchise on the big screen in the 2st century. Radcliffe made a name for himself playing the titular boy wizard in all eight original Potter films, and he continues to discuss his time with the franchise to this day.

In April 2024, Radcliffe addressed Rowling's ramblings in an interview with The Atlantic. Along with issuing a statement through the Trevor Project" saying, "transgender women are women," he vehemently stood against Rowling, saying he did not agree with her views on trans women. He used the word "sad" when discussing his feelings on the matter, particulatly considering how she created a "deeply empathetic" world in her world-famous wizard saga.

Having worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years, he felt it would have been "immense cowardice" for him not to say something. He also clarified that his views "are not the views of everybody associated with the Potter franchise:"

"I'd worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don't know, immense cowardice to me to not say something. I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo's views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the 'Potter' franchise."

Emma Watson

Emma Watson, another actor in Potter's core trio, has publicly opposed Rowling over the last few years. Watson made her name in the movie world playing brainiac Hermione Granger, the most booksmart member of the trio of friends from the books.

After Rowling published her infamous essay on trans activism, Watson addressed the commentary on X in June 2020. In the first post from a four-post thread during Pride Month, Watson told the trans community that she "and so many other people around the world see [them], respect [them] and love [them]" unequivocally and lamented how the community is constantly questioned about who they are:

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Rupert Grint

Completing this round of commentary from the original trio of Harry Potter child stars is Rupert Grint. Alongside Radcliffe and Watson, Grint portrayed Ron Weasley in the first eight Potter films, showing bravery and courage in the fight against evil across his seven years at Hogwarts.

In 2020, close to the time Radcliffe and Watson released their statements, Grint shared his own thoughts on Rowling's comments and stood for the trans community. While he expressed gratitude for the work Rowling did with Potter, he explained that he can "have huge respect for someone" and disagree with their views, feeling he "had to [speak]" because he thought it was so important to do so:

"I am hugely grateful [for] everything that she's done. I think that she's extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius. But yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that. I think to stay silent would have spoke. Sometimes, silence is even louder. I felt like I had to because I think it was important to."

Eddie Redmayne

After winning an Academy Award for Best Actor, Eddie Redmayne took his own leading role in the Wizarding World. Starting in 2016, Redmayne embraced the role of Newt Scamander, the leading character in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy of Potter-adjacent films.

In 2020 (via Variety), Redmayne released a lengthy statement regarding Rowling's commentary. Stating that he firmly disagreed with her commentary, he also said that his "dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities," which then leads to anger and violence:

"As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so."

Bonnie Wright

While Bonnie Wright only started in Potter with a smaller role, she became a key player in the greater saga. Wright portrayed Ginny Weasley in all eight Potter films, as the character grew to be Harry's love interest and eventual wife in the story's epilogue.

In 2020, alongside the rest of her castmates, Wright shared her feelings about Rowling on X. Saying plainly that "trans women are women," she made it clear to her fans that she sees them for who they are.

"If 'Harry Potter' was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Trans women are women. I see and love you."

Katie Leung

A late addition to the Harry Potter franchise was Katie Leung, who joined the saga in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Leung played Cho Chang, a member of Dumbledore's Army who had a short romantic tryst with Harry in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix; the actress had four total appearances in the saga.

Via The Independent, Leung responded to another comment about the Potter franchise's lack of racial/ethnic diversity on X. Saying, "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…," she then linked to organizations supporting the Black trans community, taking a subtle shot at Rowling's views on the matter.

Chris Rankin

Another Weasley actor joined the fight against Rowling in star Chris Rankin. Rankin played Percy Weasley, the third-eldest of the seven Weasley children, in six of the eight films in the original Harry Potter saga.

Speaking with the Eastern Daily Press in 2021, Rankin shared that he does "a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused" and has family members in the community. Noting that it was "a huge part of [his] life," he told fans they could surely guess where his loyalties lay in the controversial matter:

"I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis. A lot of my family are members of the community. It is a huge part of my life and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect. What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them. It is damaging to them to say otherwise."

Harry Melling

Playing a smaller, but pivotal, role across the decade-long Harry Potter series was young star Harry Melling. Starring on the non-magical side of the franchise, Melling portrayed Dudley Dursley, Harry's Muggle cousin who would torture and belittle him on a regular basis in their formative years.

Speaking with The Independent in 2022, Melling opined that "every single person has the right to choose who they are" and to identify themselves any way they feel is right. While he did not want to point fingers at anybody, he made it clear where he stood in the fight for transgender rights:

"I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Every single person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what's true to themselves. I don't want to join the debate of pointing fingers and saying, 'That's right, that's wrong,' because I don't think I'm the correct spokesperson for that. But I do believe that everybody has the right to choose."

David Tennant

Known to fans for his work outside the Potter franchise, David Tennant added his name to the franchise's lore in 2005. Along with his role as the 10th Doctor in Doctor Who and his time playing Kilgrave in Marvel's Jessica Jones, Tennant portrayed Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Reported by Metro, Tennant has long opposed Rowling's views, being a firm and vocal supporter of trans rights. Asked if he would take on another role in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot on HBO Max, he not only said his "contribution has probably been made" but pointed out that there is "an executive producer who doesn't love me on that show:"

"I mean, they're great stories. I feel like my contribution has probably been made. I'm told there's an executive producer who doesn't love me on that show."

Nick Frost

One of the newest additions to the Harry Potter saga is English star Nick Frost. Frost will join the cast of the upcoming HBO Max reboot as he portrays Hagrid, Hogwarts' Keeper of Keys and Grounds.

While Frost goes into the show aware of Rowling's views, he noted that "she’s allowed her opinion" as he is allowed his and that they "don’t align in any way, shape, or form." Aware of the backlash, he hopes people will get more educated on the matter instead of hoping "it will go away because it makes it easier:"

"She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape, or form. Maybe it shouldn't blow over? We shouldn't just hope it will go away because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves."

The Harry Potter reboot series is currently filming and is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2026.