HBO's Harry Potter Show Is Already Differentiating Itself From the Movies in 4 Major Ways

On paper, the idea of a Harry Potter TV show wasn't a very desirable one. The movies already took the world by storm, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats for a decade. But there are always more magical stones to overturn, and that's what HBO is setting out to do with its latest series.

Serving as a total reboot, the aptly titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which hits HBO Max in December, will adapt the book of the same name. It was changed to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the movie adaptation, and that won't be the only difference viewers notice when they sit down in their living rooms to return to the Wizarding World.

The trailer for the upcoming show teases several significant changes from the previous live-action installment. Some of them may not mean much in the debut season, but down the line, they promise to be a major part of what's sure to be a faithful adaptation of one of the most beloved book series of all time.

Aspects of the Harry Potter Movies That HBO Is Changing

Harry Potter's Early Life Outside of the Dursley Residence

HBO

At this point, it feels like it's a tale as old as time. When Harry Potter's parents died, he was shipped off to live with his aunt and uncle, Vernon and Petunia Dursley, who refused to embrace him as a member of their family. Not even their son, Dudley, who was around Harry's age, showed the orphan any sympathy.

The Harry Potter movies spent plenty of time showing just how cruel the Dursleys could be. They forced Harry to wait on them and sit out major events. But their reign of terror was confined to their home, with a few exceptions.

HBO is taking things in a different direction. One shot in the trailer shows Harry being bullied at the school he attends before Hogwarts. It will be interesting to see how the Chosen One handles himself in a learning environment without wands and spells.

Hogwarts Will Be More Magical

HBO

The moment that Harry and his friends set foot into Hogwarts for the first time in the movies was one of the series' most breathtaking. Recreating it will be nearly impossible for the crew behind the show, but they seem to be playing the long game.

One of the biggest gripes with the movies was that they let Hogwarts lose its magic. At a certain point, it became hard to believe that anyone would return to the school, given how many attacks it dealt with. But there just wasn't enough time to show the thriving parts of the school amid the chaos.

The TV series won't have that issue, dedicating at least eight hours every season to adapting a single book. The proof is already in the pudding, with the trailer showing a glimpse of the History of Magic classroom, managed in the books by teacher-turned-ghost Cuthbert Binns.

A Focus on Harry's Achievements

HBO

Another issue with the Harry Potter movies was their struggle to show Harry's worth. Rather than being seen as a leader, he was a burden the other students had to deal with time and time again, sometimes at the cost of their lives.

By the time Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 rolled around, it was a miracle that anyone came to his aid when he came back to Hogwarts. Again, though, the movies only had so much time to build Harry's relationships with anyone but Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The past is the past, but HBO is looking to right a few wrongs with its new endeavor. The trailer for Harry Potter shows the titular wizard heading out on the pitch to play Quidditch, which is sure to be just a taste of his memorable time at Hogwarts. This time around, the opportunity will be there for characters to witness Harry's greatness with their own eyes, not off-screen.

The Other Boy Who Lived Getting a Chance to Shine

HBO

The entire world would probably be shocked to know that Neville Longbottom, the hero of the Battle of Hogwarts, had only 28 minutes of screen time throughout the entire Harry Potter movie franchise. Sure, he made the most of his opportunities, but the character was so much deeper than he got credit for.

Like Harry, Neville's lost his parents at the hands of the Dark Lord and his minions. It also just so happened that Harry and Neville were born around the same time, making them both eligible for the Chosen One prophecy. While Harry got the nod, Neville shared a share of the burden.

With eight episodes in Season 1 alone, Neville might lap his big-screen counterpart before the finale. And that would be the right road for HBO to head down because they benefit from making new viewers second-guess the idea that Harry is the only one capable of taking down Voldemort.