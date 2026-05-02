LEGO Just Unveiled Its 3rd Most Expensive MCU Set of All Time

LEGO shared release information for what will be its third-most expensive set based on the MCU. LEGO sets have become a regular in the world of merchandise for the biggest movie releases, including the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. This trend continues near the end of the Multiverse Saga, thanks to a new set that pays tribute to the previous era of MCU adventures.

LEGO revealed plans for a new buildable set based on the SHIELD Helicarrier from the MCU. Listed at $399.99 USD, this is the third-most expensive LEGO set based on Marvel Studios' movies in the company's history.

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The set gives fans the opportunity to build one of SHIELD's helicarriers, which first became prominent in the MCU in 2012's The Avengers. This massive airborne aircraft carrier was the setting for a large portion of this movie's plot, helping hold Tom Hiddleston's Loki prisoner as the Avengers decided what to do with him for trying to rule Earth.

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Boasting four massive propellers, the helicarrier set comes with 3,057 pieces for fans to use to bring this ship to life, which includes the SHIELD logo on both runways.

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This helicarrier set also comes with six minifigs for characters from the MCU's Infinity Saga, coming from The Avengers and 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Two of the original six Avengers, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/Captain America, are part of this set, with Steve wearing his Winter Soldier stealth suit. Also included are replicas of Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, and Samuel L. Jackson's SHIELD Director Nick Fury.

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This set is now available for pre-order, and shipments will start being sent out on June 1, 2026.

The Other Expensive LEGO Marvel & MCU Sets

76294: X-Men: The X-Mansion ($329.99)

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Marvel's classic X-Mansion from X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 (which comes back for its second season this year) is depicted in one of LEGO's five most expensive Marvel sets ever. Showing off the entire mansion, this set includes the building, the watchtower at the top, and shrubbery along the bottom perimeter.

Minifigs are also included for the show's main cast of mutants, including Professor X, Cyclops, Rogue, Iceman, and Wolverine. They can be depicted as fighting a massive Sentinel, one of the show's main villains. The set consists of 3,094 pieces and 10 Minifigs in total.

76042: The SHIELD Helicarrier ($349.99)

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LEGO previously released another version of the Helicarrier from The Avengers, which came with almost the same number of bricks (2,996) in the mid-2010s. Using a similar design for the main ship, the set also includes multiple smaller Quinjets, caution barriers, and a small version of the eagle logo used by SHIELD.

This set's Minifigs also feature Hawkeye, Captain America, Maria Hill, and Nick Fury. Additionally, another one features Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who played a key supporting role in The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (amongst other Infinity Saga movies).

76178: Daily Bugle ($349.99)

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Not using the MCU as inspiration, LEGO delivered a take on New York City's Daily Bugle building from the comics in another expensive set. Featuring the company name at the top and three stories of space, this building houses the newspaper company known for giving the Big Apple its updates on everything happening in the city, specifically pertaining to Spider-Man.

The set includes Minifigs for Spider-Man and some of his greatest villains from the comics, including Mysterio, Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, and more. 25 Minifigs in total are included, and the set consists of 3,772 pieces.

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The Black Panther became one of the most popular characters in the entire MCU through two blockbuster solo movies in 2018 and 2022. Due to this, it is no shock that Marvel and LEGO honored the character with a buildable version of his bust, including the character crossing his hands in the formation he uses when saying, "Wakanda Forever!"

Along with a base, fans can build the character's hands, shoulders, and mask, complete with the design the fandom knows and loves from the MCU. While it does not come with any Minifigs, it takes 2,961 pieces to build from start to finish.

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One of LEGO's biggest Marvel sets to date depicts one of the most important monuments in MCU history, Avengers Tower. Originally called Stark Tower in The Avengers, it was changed to be the Avengers' home base in Avengers: Age of Ultron, sold in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and eventually turned into the Watchtower by Val in Thunderbolts*.

This massive set includes 5,201 pieces and 32 unique Minifigs, depicting some of the most popular Avengers from the MCU. These include characters like the Hulk, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, along with villains like Ultron and Loki. At the price point of $499.99, Avengers Tower is the second most expensive LEGO MCU set.

76210: Hulkbuster ($549.99)

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Finally, the MCU's biggest and most expensive, set to date depicts Tony Stark's Hulkbuster armor, which was first introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing about 11 feet tall in the movie, this suit is a much larger version of Tony's Iron Man armor that he uses in an emergency situation after the Scarlet Witch turned Bruce Banner into the Hulk and drove him crazy.

Consisting of only the Hulkbuster suit, this set takes a whopping 4,049 pieces to complete, bringing the giant Iron Man armor to life. Buyers also get a small stand with a Minifig of Tony and a card with information and fun facts about the suit.