LEGO Is Officially Remaking One of Its Best Marvel Sets (But There's a Catch)

A new rumor suggests LEGO is remaking one of its iconic Marvel sets, but this new version may disappoint some. LEGO and Marvel have long partnered on new builds for the superhero universe's iconic characters, recreating some of the most memorable moments in brick form. One such iconic build is the Daily Bugle, aka Peter Parker's workplace, which is run by the demanding editor J. Jonah Jameson.

LEGO released a build of the Daily Bugle back in 2022, which measured over 32 inches and featured 25 minifigures. The grand scale design featured multiple areas in which iconic scenes could be played, and the range of minifigures (which included the likes of Daredevil, Venom, Miles Morales, and Spider-Ham) opened up endless possibilities for creative crossovers. However, this set is retiring, and a new LEGO Daily Bugle build will soon reportedly replace it.

LEGO

The latest leak posted by @lego_minecraft_goat on Instagram reveals that the re-release of LEGO's Daily Bugle is said to be 781 pieces and costing €109.99 (approximately $125 USD). This is a notable downgrade from the original Daily Bugle set, which featured 3772 pieces and cost $299 USD. This suggests that, while the new Daily Bugle LEGO build will be more affordable, it will likely also be significantly smaller and less detailed than the original (a recurring theme in Marvel's latest LEGO sets).

This rumored downsize has many fans thinking that the new Daily Bugle set will be part of the mini modular buildings that LEGO has been releasing recently. In 2025, the company released a set of mini Marvel LEGO buildings, including Peter Parker's apartment and Oscorp. These smaller designs can connect, allowing the user to collect the different products in the set and then build them as one interconnected street.

LEGO

This smaller and more affordable version of the Daily Bugle seems to fit right into this new mini building set that Marvel and LEGO have been collaborating on. It would allow owners of the previous mini Marvel buildings to add the Daily Bugle to their display, and it is also much more budget-friendly and space-conscious.

With the original and much more intricate LEGO Daily Bugle in the midst of retiring, this new version will disappoint some fans hoping to get their hands on the larger set. It also might signal the end of an era of grandiose Marvel buildings as LEGO switches to these smaller modular sets instead.

Will LEGO Redesign Other Iconic Marvel Sets?

The Daily Bugle is one of the top three most expansive Marvel LEGO builds ever released. The others in the top rankings include the 5,200-piece Avengers Tower and the 21-inch-tall LEGO Hulkbuster.

Rumors from the same source reveal that LEGO is also preparing to rerelease its LEGO Hulkbuster set, with this one significantly downsized from 4000+ pieces to just 413. This again suggests that LEGO is leaning toward smaller, more affordable builds of its large-scale models, perhaps to cater to a larger audience. It can be expected that other large-scale Marvel builds will also receive this treatment in the future.

It's a reminder that the larger builds are not permanent, and those wanting the more detailed sets should act fast, as LEGO frequently retires its models. On the flip side, this news is welcome to those prospective buyers who have admired the large LEGO Marvel builds but have been holding off on purchasing due to budgetary or space concerns.

The new LEGO Marvel modular builds also offer something that the larger adult ones do not, which is an opportunity to collect the separate designs and connect them into an even larger build, creating an interconnected city rather than just individual buildings.