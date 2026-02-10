Disney Announces Major Lego Partnership For 3 Of Its Biggest 2026 Movies

An official announcement from Disney revealed an exciting collaboration with LEGO that could propel the company's three upcoming movies in 2026. LEGO has maintained a long-standing relationship with Disney, bringing characters and iconic scenes to life in brick form while also allowing fans of all ages to recreate magical moments from those projects through stunning playsets.

Ahead of the highly anticipated New York Toy Fair this weekend (February 14-17, 2026), Disney Consumer Products (via Collider) confirmed that one of its collaborations will create new LEGO sets for the company's three biggest movies in 2026, namely The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and the live-action Moana film. This is part of Disney's effort to allow partner licensees and retailers to bring their films into the real world.

Disney

According to the report, Disney's goal is to keep viewers engaged with its favorite franchises while also creating new generations of fans. This ultimate goal is at the top of Disney's priority list during the "Blockbuster Season" campaign, which will begin this summer with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This campaign is geared toward long-term value to establish ongoing engagement among fans of all ages, and LEGO is poised to play a big part given the toyline's massive, proven popularity.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu will kickstart the blockbuster summer season for Disney on May 22 as it brings the titular pair of characters to the big screen for the first time. Following the adventure in the galaxy far, far away, Pixar will showcase Toy Story 5, which sees the reunion of Woody and the rest of Bonnie's toys (Buzz, Jessie, and the others) as they face a new challenge when kids shift toward electronics as their primary source of entertainment.

Rounding out the "Blockbuster Season" based on the campaign is the imminent release of Moana's live-action remake, which will introduce newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as the titular character. Moana is set to premiere in theaters on July 10.

Why Disney & LEGO’s 2026 Partnership Is a Brilliant Move

Star Wars

Aside from the long-term vision of Disney and LEGO's partnership to maintain consistent engagement, the partnership itself is a win-win. It allows LEGO to create new generations of fans by keeping iconic franchises like Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars relevant and ensuring longevity.

Disney and LEGO are also known for not playing it safe when it comes to releasing excellent, buildable playsets, and they have proven they can deliver high-quality merchandise that drives surefire excitement. In a way, doing this ensures high sales for LEGO and boosts ticket returns for the movies involved in the campaign.

All in all, LEGO's strategy of creating accessible and appealing playsets for kids aligns with Disney's timeless business model, and this could be emulated for years to come to sustain the wave of success for both companies.