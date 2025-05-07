The 10 Best LEGO MCU Sets, Ranked

LEGO has worked with Marvel for almost a decade and a half, and its MCU sets are among the best the company has produced. Though it has since expanded into a plethora of licenses, such as LEGO Bluey and One Piece, the LEGO Group has ensured that Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more have a couple of heavy hitters each year.

From its early beginnings with 2012's Avengers line to as recently as the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps set, many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most iconic scenes and locations have seen their way into brick-based form. Here are the 10 MCU sets that best adapted those movie moments into miniature plastic models.

The MCU's Top 10 Best Lego Sets

76125: Iron Man: Hall of Armor

LEGO

Tony Stark's Hall of Armor, tucked under his Malibu mansion, houses many of his iconic Iron Man suits. This makes for a perfect locale for a LEGO set, as it turns out, so much so that it has been made into blocks six times over the years.

The best of its kind is 76125 Iron Man: Hall of Armor, which features a modular system that allows builders to expand their setup by attaching additional suit podiums above or around the build.

No suit stash would be complete without a couple of costumes to collect, and luckily, Hall of Armor delivers on that front. In addition to Infinity War's Mark 50 and two Outriders, the set comes with exclusive Minifigures for the Mark 1, Mark 5, and Mark 41 armors. And to top it all off, a buildable Igor suit from Iron Man 3 is included that Tony can cause some havoc with.

76088: Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash

LEGO

Thor: Ragnarok revitalized the God of Thunder's movie franchise with bright, bombastic colors, killer outfits, and a fight between two Avengers like no other.

76088: Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash perfectly captures all of those elements with a vibrant coliseum build fitted with a throne for the Grandmaster to sit atop and some doors for the Hulk to bust through. Speaking of the jolly green giant, Bruce is decked out with his most detailed design, thanks to an incredible mold for his Gladiator armor.

The other Minifigures get similar treatment. Thor is geared up with dual blades and his Asgardian-inspired helmet, Loki is robed in blue to match his movie appearance, and a Sakaarian Guard is included for good measure. Much like the previous entry, Arena Clash can also be extended if multiple sets are put together, allowing for a fully enclosed version of Sakaar's greatest battleground to be made.

76051: Super Hero Airport Battle

LEGO

Despite Captain America: Civil War's airport battle getting a brand-new set as part of LEGO Marvel's 2025 wave, the 2016 version still reigns supreme.

76051: Super Hero Airport Battle condenses the battle between Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a sweet package, incorporating the Quinjet that Captain America and Winter Soldier are racing toward in the original scene, among some buildings for airport installations.

The true highlight of the set is the buildable Giant-Man, modeled to make him appear as if he were simply a scaled-up Minifigure. Also included are some of the best versions of Team Cap and Team Iron Man members that fans have gotten to date; sadly, the 2025 remake just didn't stand a chance.

76192: The Guardians' Ship (The Benatar)

LEGO

On the flip side, a remake of a previous set that blows the original out of the water is 76192: The Guardians' Ship. A 2018 version of the Benatar was released in conjunction with Avengers: Infinity War's release, but when LEGO designers decided to revisit the spacecraft in 2021, they went all out.

Applying the hyper-detailed techniques that Star Wars' Ultimate Collectors Series sets often employ (the next of which is rumored to be the most expensive LEGO set of all time), The Guardians Ship features expert shaping and intricate part usage that truly does the Benatar justice inside and out.

Speaking of inside, while the interior is on the smaller end, it's still packed with Easter eggs and next-level detailing, such as a reference to the missing Gamora after she abruptly left at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While she is sadly absent from the set itself, the other figures more than make up for it, looking incredible in their Endgame costume variants.

76191: Infinity Gauntlet

LEGO

Being based on the symbol of the entire Infinity Saga, 76191: Infinity Gauntlet needed to perfectly capture the might and splendor of Thanos' formidable weapon. Luckily, it does just that.

Adorned in shimmering gold pieces, LEGO's rendition of the Infinity Gauntlet shines just as brightly as the one seen on screen. With the fitted Infinity Stones and posable fingers, fans can also recreate the Mad Titan's iconic snap and wipe out half of humanity... or replicate other hand gestures if they so wish.

For those preferring a crimson coating, the glove has a twin; LEGO put out a Nano Gauntlet a year after the Infinity Gauntlet's release, and it is just as detailed as its gilded counterpart.

76042: The SHIELD Helicarrier

LEGO

Although it is one of the largest LEGO Marvel sets ever released, 76042: The SHIELD Helicarrier opts for a smaller scale in comparison to typical MCU sets to pack in as much detail as possible.

The asymmetrical design of the runway is captured beautifully, allowing for a smooth platform to pose all of the miniature Quinjets, vehicles, and SHIELD agents upon. Embedded within is a clever function that spins all the turbines in tandem, so if you want to swoosh this behemoth around, you can do so knowing that the engines are in full working order.

As an added bonus, a Minifigure stand backed with the SHIELD logo is also included with Hawkeye, Captain America, Nick Fury, Black Widow, and Maria Hill, the latter of whom is still exclusive to this set to this day.

76286: The Milano Spaceship

LEGO

While 76192: The Guardians' Ship set the standard for Marvel's larger-scale ship builds, 76286: The Milano Spaceship took that format and elevated it in every conceivable way.

The Milano's vibrant orange and blue hull looks gorgeous, paired with the elegant shaping of the cockpit and wings. The interior is still on the smaller side, but like the Benatar before it, it includes an Easter egg for a missing character, this time a video call with Yondu.

The featured Minifigures in the set originate from their appearances in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, donning red Ravager suits. Now, all fans need is a beefed-up version of The Bowie to complete the Guardians ship trifecta, following that spacecraft getting a smaller LEGO set in 2023 for the release of Vol. 3.

76361: Spider-Man Final Battle

LEGO

It was a long wait before Spider-Man: No Way Home got a deserving LEGO set to represent that monumental movie, but it was worth it.

A 360-degree diorama centered around the Statue of Liberty's head, 76361: Spider-Man Final Battle creates a dynamic scene that allows builders to place figures around the piece in a whole manner of action poses. The Minifigure lineup is stacked, too, featuring all three Spideys and a couple of allies and villains.

All that's missing is Sandman and Lizard to bring the whole scene together; it's good that LEGO released a companion set with those characters to round out the lineup.

Fans have been starved of Tobey Maguire Spidey sets since, though a recent rumor may indicate that a model based on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 could be in the works.

76218: Sanctum Sanctorum

LEGO

LEGO's introduction of modular buildings to the Marvel theme was a game-changer. Fans had long demanded that important locations from the Marvel universe get the treatment they deserved, so LEGO answered the call and created an interconnected lineup of sets that could be displayed alongside one another.

The first to be based on an MCU movie was 76218: Sanctum Sanctorum, bringing Doctor Strange's stomping grounds to life. Standing three stories high, the Sanctum contains a foyer on the ground floor, a staircase to a small library with a small seating area, and an attic filled with mystical knick-knacks and doodads.

The set is inspired by Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it includes an amalgam of figures from both movies. A couple of transparent pieces are included too, allowing builders to pose figures around the set's imposing exterior.

76269: Avengers Tower

LEGO

Biggest doesn't always mean best, but let's face it: this time it does. 76269: Avengers Tower breaks the record for the largest LEGO Marvel set released to date, including over 5,000 pieces and 22 characters all in one behemoth of a model.

If any set were a love letter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be this one. Not only does the build perfectly capture Avengers Tower's unique silhouette, but each floor includes a reference to a scene from the franchise. From Captain America's fight against his doppelganger to Ultron's awakening, so much of the MCU's DNA is infused into the building experience of this massive set.

This sheer breadth of the MCU covered in this set extends to the Minifigure lineup, including members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and more obscure characters like Helen Cho and Alexander Pierce.

Of course, the franchise's architect, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, also gets the Minifigure treatment, allowing this set to celebrate both the scenes on-screen and the people behind the camera who made it all possible.