LEGO's Historic 'Bluey' Sets Release Date & Prices Revealed

Two powerhouses are about to combine as Bluey is set to receive its first LEGO sets.

The animated children's series was created for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and eventually stole the hearts of fans worldwide when it arrived on Disney+.

Bluey's family of blue heeler dogs has become phenomenally popular, to the point that the series is gaining a new line of merchandise.

Bluey's First LEGO Sets Revealed

Despite concerns that Bluey may be getting canceled, it appears the series has a bright future in the world of LEGO.

According to LEGO leaker @jjpsleaksite, six new Bluey LEGO sets will be released on June 1, 2025. This marks the first time Bluey and LEGO have collaborated on featured products.

The rumored sets and their prices are below:

10458 Ice Cream Trip with Bluey

Bluey

Two of the upcoming Bluey sets are said to be DUPLO (which is designed for children from 1 to 5 years old). The smallest 22-piece set allows fans to recreate an ice cream trip with Bluey.

The puppies Bluey and Bingo have been shown on ice cream trips throughout the show, so it's possible this set will include both the titular character and her sibling.

Price: $22.99

10459 Bluey's Family House

Bluey

The second reported DUPLO set features Bluey's Family House. The set is larger at 83 pieces and will likely feature a recreation of the family's heritage Queenslander. Bingo, Bluey, Chilli, and Bandit will likely be part of the set as characters.

Price: $69.99

11201 Playground Fun with Bluey

Bluey

Several of the Bluey LEGO sets are designed for 4+ including one titled Playground Fun with Bluey.

Several Bluey episodes take place at the local playground, where Bluey spends time with her friends and family. This 104-piece LEGO set will likely include items of playground furniture like swings or a slide.

Price: $19.99 USD

11202 Bluey's Beach & Family Car Trip

Bluey

Season 3 of Bluey saw the blue heeler family take a trip to the beach, which is now being immortalized in a new LEGO set.

The 133-piece set will seemingly include the family's SUV and items to recreate a beach day, such as tents and sand castles. The entire Bluey family will likely be included as minifigures.

Price: $29.99 USD

11203 Bluey's Family House

Bluey

The largest of the Bluey LEGO sets is the 4+ 382-piece Bluey's Family House. This set will likely be a more intricate version of the DUPLO set, which will recreate Bluey's family home that is present in most episodes of the show.

Price: $69.99 USD

The final Bluey LEGO set is said to be a polybag, but the leak could not confirm a piece count or description of the contents. LEGO's polybags tend to be more affordable smaller builds that often include a minifigure.

Bluey Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Disney+.