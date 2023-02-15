New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 LEGO May Spoil Key Scene

A new LEGO set based on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have spoiled one of the MCU film's pivotal scenes.

Set to release on May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third and final film of James Gunn's Guardians franchise and one that promises to be emotional.

While fans don't yet know who will survive or say goodbye, they do know that the threequel centers on Rocket and his story.

Now, months away from the film's release, a newly revealed LEGO set just may have spoiled a key event in Rocket's origin story.

A Spoilery Guardians Vol. 3 LEGO Set

The official LEGO website listed a new set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 titled 76254 "Baby Rocket's Ship."

LEGO

Marketing for Vol. 3 has already shown Baby Rocket being experimented on at the hands of the High Evolutionary.

Marvel Studios

Since this new set is titled "Baby Rocket's Ship" and shows him piloting the ship, it's possible that this is how he will escape the villain in the upcoming film.

LEGO

According to LEGO's description, the $34.99 USD set consists of 330 pieces and also comes with an adult Rocket mini-figure "to inspire even more Guardians of the Galaxy action."

LEGO also revealed additional sets inspired by the Guardians threequel, including 76253 "Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters."

LEGO

This 67-piece set is priced at $9.99 USD and includes Star-Lord and Groot mini-figures.

LEGO

The other is 76255 "The New Guardians' Ship" and is the largest of the three Guardians sets.

LEGO

Consisting of 1,108 pieces, this $99.99 USD set is described as "3 spaceships in 1" and comes with mini-figures of Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Nebula, and Guardians of the Galaxy newcomer Adam Warlock.

LEGO

Is LEGO Revealing Too Much of Guardians Vol. 3?

Are these LEGO sets actually spoilers? It's definitely a possibility.

After all, Baby Rocket escaping on a ship he's piloting makes sense given what audiences know of his character thus far.

However, LEGO sets aren't always accurate with their descriptions or reflective of the films they're based on.

For example, a Spider-Man: No Way set based on Doctor Strange's Sanctum Santorum included a green monster that was never part of the film.

Another set from the Spidey threequel featured Far From Home's Mysterio and Nick Fury, even though the two were notably absent from the events of No Way Home.

While the fans will have to wait and see whether these new LEGO sets are accurate to Vol. 3, those looking to experience the film spoiler-free should probably steer clear of the LEGO website in the weeks and months to come.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5.