New Lego Spider-Man Set Features Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

LEGO will release its own rendition of one of Spider-Man 2’s most memorable battles.

It is hard to believe that Spider-Man 2 swung into theaters over 20 years ago. The Tobey Maguire-led sequel pits Peter Parker against Dr. Otto Octavius and all four of his mechanical arms.

Spider-Man 2’s Train Fight To Be Immortalized in LEGO

Sony Pictures

According to a.clay.brick on Instagram, LEGO will put out a model this summer that recreates the dynamic, action-packed fight between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2.

Specifically, it will depict the scuffle that the two got into on the New York City subway train.

LEGO’s Spider-Man 2 Train Battle set (76321) will be released in August with a price tag of $49.99 (surprisingly cheap, considering the increasing cost of LEGO) for 393 pieces.

Sony Pictures

No further details about the item were provided, but it does not take much thought to figure out that the set will likely contain a brick-built subway car and LEGO Minifigs of Spider-Man and Doc Ock.

LEGO

This is not the first time that LEGO has had a train to catch. Timed with the release of Spider-Man 2, 2004’s Spider-Man’s Train Rescue (4855) hit store shelves. A train car, plus Spidey and Ock Minifigures were indeed included. J. Jonah Jameson and a train conductor were also In the box.

Could More Raimi Spider-Man LEGO Sets Be In the Works?

Spider-Man is one of the most recognizable characters on the planet. And with great fame also comes great marketability.

Merchandise modeled after the wall-crawler and his many adventures have always been strong sellers. Spidey toys have brought in an estimated 1.3 billion a year, or more, according to Investopedia.

With LEGO being the most successful toy company in existence, the Denmark-based group and Spider-Man go together like Peter Parker and bad luck. There have been a great many LEGO Spider-Man items released over the years. Several of them have been tie-ins to the web-slinger’s feature films.

With the massive popularity of Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel licensees have been going back to the well of Spidey’s earlier cinematic adventures. Hasbro has added figures of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard to its Marvel Legends action figure lineup, for instance.

So, it seems like a given that LEGO will come out with an expanded assortment of Sam Raimi Spider-Man sets, especially if the upcoming Train Battle model gets the ball rolling.

Perhaps LEGO could even release items recreating important moments from Andrew Garfield and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films. Nothing is confirmed at this point, however.

Spider-Man 2 is available for purchase wherever movies are sold.