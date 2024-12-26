Spider-Man, the Scarlet Witch, and many more Avengers are featured in an epic MCU-inspired LEGO set coming in 2025.

Marvel Studios is on its way to a major resurgence in 2025, delivering three major theatrical releases and a whopping six streaming projects on Disney+. This includes a pseudo-sequel to Black Widow, a revival of the Daredevil series, and the MCU's first chance to explore the world of the Fantastic Four.

As the MCU continues to expand, LEGO also keeps bringing new collectibles for diehard fans to enjoy, letting viewers immerse themselves into the Marvel world.

LEGO Reveals MCU Avengers Set For 2025

Marvel Studios

LEGO revealed plans for a brand-new MCU set coming to shelves in 2025. This set is inspired by a classic MCU moment — the airport battle in Germany from 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Fans can build portions of the airport scene in Germany while utilizing a large number of the dozen characters featured on Team Iron Man and Team Captain America.

LEGO

Along with the airport set and the massive figurine of Giant-Man (see Paul Rudd's thoughts about the character) is the Quinjet that Cap and Bucky used to escape to Siberia.

LEGO

The set features eight minifigs of characters seen in the airport battle, including team leaders Captain America and Iron Man. Also featured are three supporting members from each team, including Spider-Man, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Black Panther, and the Winter Soldier.

It can be assembled in any number of ways as viewers see Spider-Man shooting webs at Captain America while Iron Man uses his blasters and the Scarlet Witch shows off her Chaos magic.

The set is made up of 736 pieces and will cost $99.99 to purchase when it is made available for sale on January 1, 2025. Below is the official description for the set:

"This buildable playset is based on the airport battle scene from Marvel Studios' 'Captain America: Civil War.' It includes 8 minifigures – Captain America, Winter Soldier, Wanda, Falcon, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Black Panther – with weapons and accessories, plus a fully jointed Ant-Man standing over 9.5 in (24 cm) tall. The Quinjet aircraft features foldable wings and an opening cockpit that seats a minifigure pilot. The battle action is further aided by an exploding barrel feature incorporated within the airport scenery. Kids can zoom in and rotate models as they build using the digital LEGO Builder app."

Captain America: Civil War is now streaming on Disney+.