With its newest release, Funko completed its MCU diorama commemorating the airport fight from 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

More than a decade after their debut, Funko Pop remains an incredibly successful and enduring toy line. They’ve been made in the likenesses of countless characters from a huge variety of properties, and Marvel is, of course, no exception.

This year, the company has gradually been building out a collection of Captain America: Civil War-themed characters and they’ve just added the finishing touch.

Funko’s Civil War Diorama Now Complete

The final addition to Funko’s Build-a-Scene for Captain America: Civil War was revealed (via originalfunko on X). Steve Rogers himself joined the fray, which completes the full diorama. This Cap Funko Pop! is an Amazon exclusive.

What is historic about this collection of products is that it’s the largest Build-a-Scene that Funko has ever brought to market. It’s made up of 12 pieces in total.

An image clearly showing all 12 individual figures that compose the diorama can be seen below. The characters from left to right, top to bottom are Captain America, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, War Machine, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Vision.

More Marvel Build-a-Scenes?

The MCU Build-a-Scene concept has been a success for Funko, as they have made multiple others, including ones for the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers’ iconic first appearance. Spider-Man: No Way Home even got a diorama too.

So, it stands to reason that Funko would keep expanding the line. But what other scenes could be done?

The obvious answer is the legendary Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame. But with the vast amount of heroes present in that particular conflict, it would presumably take Funko quite a while to get to them all. Not to mention the amount of shelf space a display like that would take up.

So, perhaps going smaller would be more advantageous. Moon Knight versus Arthur Harrow with a larger-sized Khonshu and Ammit duking it out in the background, perhaps?

The scene-completing Captain America Funko Pop! is slated to ship in January 2024.