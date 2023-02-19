Historic MCU Funko Reveals Half of 12-Character Collection

The sixth figure in Funko's Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene collection was revealed, completing half of the 12-figure collection.

When completed, this MCU Build-A-Scene set will be the one with the most figures Funko has produced to date.

The scene, depicting the iconic Civil War airport fight, has had five figures revealed prior to the new announcement, three from Team Iron Man and two from Team Captain America.

From the former, Funko released Pop! figures for Vision, Black Panther (T'Challa), and Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff). And from the latter, Funko unveiled Hawkeye (Clint Barton) and the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff).

Captain America: Civil War

Now, the sides are even as this historic set gains its sixth figure.

Sixth MCU Civil War Funko Pop! Revealed

Funko officially unveiled the sixth Pop! in the 12-figure Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene set, further adding to the historic collection with a Bucky Barnes figure.

Funko

The third member of Team Captain America in the collection, Bucky is depicted almost exactly as he appears in the film, with long hair and his metal arm included.

Funko

Rocking an all-black look, Bucky appears battle-ready, prepped to defend his best friend and the side they both are fighting on.

Funko

With what has already been revealed of the set, fans can see the Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and Bucky for Team Captain America, poised to fight against Vision, Black Panther, and Black Widow on Team Iron Man. Six empty spots still remain, three for each team.

Which MCU Heroes Will Complete the Funko Pop! Set?

Based on the six remaining spots, fans can deduce who else will be included in the historic Build-A-Scene set.

For Team Captain America, the three spots will likely go to Ant-Man (Scott Lang), the Falcon (Sam Wilson), and Captain America (Steve Rogers) himself.

For Team Iron Man, the three spots will likely go to Spider-Man (Peter Parker), War Machine (James Rhodes), and Iron Man (Tony Stark), naturally.

The Bucky Barnes Funko Pop!, as well as the rest of the revealed collection, is an Amazon Exclusive available for pre-order, with the official release date being October 29.