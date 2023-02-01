Marvel Celebrates Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch With Special New Funko

A special new Scarlet Witch Funko Pop! from a Phase 3 film in the MCU was recently revealed by the company.

When upcoming MCU projects are set to release, they are always accompanied by Funko Pop! vinyl figures that showcase certain characters from the film. These can range from the main characters to side characters, and most waves even include the same character multiple times from different moments in the film or TV series.

However, these Funko Pops aren’t always connected to a new or upcoming project. Sometimes the brand likes to pay homage to past projects by releasing special edition figures. Funko recently did just that when the company revealed a new set of Pops from Captain America: Civil War would be coming soon for collectors.

When the set was first announced, only three vinyl figures were revealed along with it. Now, another has joined the fold, making the set now one figure closer to being complete.

Funko Reveals New Elizabeth Olsen Scarlet Witch Pop!

A brand new special Funko Pop! of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch was recently revealed via Twitter by @FunkoPOPsNews. The vinyl figure is a part of the Build-A-Scene set from Captain America: Civil War's famous airport battle between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.

Funko Pop!

Scarlet Witch is the fourth figure to be revealed in this set. Funko previously showcased Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, and Paul Bettany's Vision as the first three, with Scarlet Witch now joining them. The figure itself is levitating off the ground with magic at the ready.

Funko Pop!

This Scarlet Witch figure will also be sporting the exact same attire that Olsen wore in the film.

Captain America: Civil War

The figure is an Amazon Exclusive and will join 11 other Pops that will ultimately be able to fit together to make up the entirety of Team Iron Man and Team Captain America. Scarlet Witch, along with the other figures, will be able to be displayed on a special platform that showcases Civil War's battle sequence in its entirety.

Funko Pop!

The Rest of Civil War's Funko Set

Only four of the 12 heroes from this iconic scene have been revealed, but fans and collectors that are familiar with Captain America: Civil War know exactly who the remaining eight are. Joining Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda on Team Cap will be Anthony Mackie's Falcon, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and of course, Chris Evans' Captain America.

Team Iron Man on the other hand still has Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Don Cheadle's War Machine, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man still to be revealed.

Since the characters are known, the true question is what will the figures actually look like. Scarlet Witch and the other three that were previously revealed were all in the suits they were wearing during that specific scene in Civil War, so it's safe to say that the rest will be as well.

However, the possibilities for each figure's stance are endless but based on what has been showcased so far, it seems as though they are in their battle-ready stance directly from the film during the moment just before the characters clash.