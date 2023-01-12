Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Daredevil Funko (Photos)

Daredevil was immortalized in a Funko Pop! for the first time after his fan-favorite cameo in the MCU's 2021 blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil Funko Highlights Spider-Man Cameo

Entertainment Earth unveiled a new Funko Pop! depicting Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came to theaters in December 2021.

The figurine depicts Cox's Daredevil in his grey suit and the classic red sunglasses he wore while meeting with Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan in Peter's apartment. He also has his arm extended, holding the brick that was thrown through the window at the end of their meeting.

This Pop! is an exclusive limited edition from Entertainment Earth, and it marks the first time that Marvel Studios has collaborated with the collectible company for a Daredevil figurine.

The Pop! commemorates Charlie Cox's memorable moment from the beginning of the movie as he let Peter and his family know he was "a really good lawyer."

