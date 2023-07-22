Marvel Reveals the Gross Thing Nick Fury Did After Avengers: Endgame Battle

In the most recent episode of Secret Invasion, Marvel just revealed that Nick Fury did something rather gnarly following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

A good chunk of the latest MCU Disney+ show focused on Samuel L. Jackson's hero and what exactly he's been up to since The Blip. Needless to say, he's been off his game.

The operative even spent years aboard a space station, all to keep away from Earth. All it took to come back was the risk of a secret Alien infiltration.

Turns out, though, he didn't just immediately book it off Earth when he returned from Thanos' snap.

Nick Fury Collected the Avengers' DNA

Secret Invasion's latest episode revealed that Nick Fury did something pretty gross, both literally and ethically, following the battle at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The reveal happened towards the end of Episode 5 while Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury was talking to Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth.

Fury shared details about Operation Harvest, where, following the Battle of Earth during Endgame, the former head of SHIELD sent in Skrulls to "collect the DNA" of nearly Avenger:

"Nearly every Avenger spilled blood in the Battle of Earth—even Carol Danvers. In the aftermath, some were sent in to collect that DNA. Some with the ability to blend in. Nobody knew about them but me and the collectors, led by [Gravik]."

It's pretty gross to think about Nick and his operative going around scrapping blood off of rubble or collecting whatever other fluids left the combatants as they fought for the very universe.

This means that Fury's magical vial theoretically gives him access to the powers of Carol Danvers, The Hulk, a talking Raccoon, Captain America's Super Soldier Serum, and more.

Funny enough, this also means Fury probably has DNA from Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Though, it's hard to tell what exactly benefits that particular strand would have for anyone.

Though, thinking about it, perhaps that DNA could unlock some crucial data and technology, leading to the events of Armor Wars.

What's Nick Fury Going to Do With the Avengers' DNA?

There's still lots of questions floating around about what it is exactly Nick Fury would want to do with all that DNA.

Is it truly just another one of his fail-safe plans? Further more, is it one to help protect the world from threats, or a backup against heroes like the Avengers themselves?

Having a collection of the Avengers' DNA out there isn't the safest plan, as Fury is quickly learning. It's also a perfect example of what Bruce Banner was so worried about in She-Hulk.

Gravik could be extremely close to gaining the ability to Hulk out, all because the hero once bled on the battlefield. Though, perhaps the Banner is one of the few who didn't leave any DNA behind.

Then there's the fact that project Harvest all boils down to one vial of clear liquid.

What exactly is inside of it? It doesn't look like blood; perhaps lots of sweat, and maybe some tears?

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.