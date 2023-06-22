Here's Why Nick Fury No Longer Wears an Eyepatch In the MCU

In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury is no longer sporting his signature eyepatch, and that choice has a lot to do with Thanos' snap.

With the exception of Captain Marvel where audiences witnessed Fury's eye injury, the former SHIELD director has always opted for all black with an eyepatch to match.

But upon returning to Earth after a Phase 4 spanning sabbatical, the MCU's latest Disney+ series suggests that both Fury - and his style choices - have changed.

Why Nick Fury Abandoned His Eyepatch for Secret Invasion

The Direct

As to why Nick Fury is no longer wearing his eyepatch in Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson told Vanity Fair the decision reflects his character's current state, saying, "The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was:"

“He just doesn’t wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It’s part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he’s not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn’t feel like that guy.”

Secret Invasion wastes no time in letting audiences know this Fury isn't his "strong" former self as evidenced by his apparent limp.

His new state is a frequent topic of conversation in the first episode as well, such as when Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth remarks on this "new, rather old Nick Fury."

As for his "vulnerability" and why "he doesn't feel like that guy" anymore, Falsworth tells him, "I think that Thanos's snap changed you."

It's a sentiment Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill later supports when she tells Fury, "You were never the same after the Blip."

As for Smulders, she too commented on Secret Invasion's lackluster style, noting that no characters in this series are "glossy and ready for action in a spandex one-piece:"

“There’s nobody here who’s glossy and ready for action in a spandex one-piece. I mean, my wardrobe alone has changed so much since the original film. I was in platform knee-high boots, and a skintight leotard in the 'Avengers' movie. And I’m in a straight-up jeans and tee in this one.”

Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz had more to share concerning Fury's evolution, pointing out how he's being haunted by "sins from his past" and those "ramifications:"

“Sins from his past start to haunt him once again. We often see Nick Fury doing the right thing. We don’t always see him doing it in a perfectly morally correct way. All of those things have ramifications. Without getting too specific, the things that Nick Fury’s had to do to protect the Earth have costs.”

Secret Invasion Is More Important Than You Think to the MCU

While Secret Invasion is Marvel Studios' first crossover event on Disney+ and features an ensemble cast, it also looks to serve as a character piece for Jackson's longstanding leader.

Not only is this an appealing prospect given the mystery surrounding Nick Fury, but it also connects the current MCU to the Infinity Saga in a way that still pushes the present narrative forward.

No doubt future episodes will continue to explore the former SHIELD director dealing with past events, such as his relationship with Captain Marvel and the loss of Iron Man and Black Widow.

However, it's also worth remembering that Secret Invasion is all about paranoia and deception; and it's tough to know just who anyone truly is at any moment on screen.

Also, the first teaser for The Marvels has already shown Fury back on the SABER station and wearing his eyepatch once more.

Just how Secret Invasion connects to The Marvels and what awaits in between is one of the series' many mysteries.

Secret Invasion is streaming now on Disney+.