James Gunn Is Debuting His 5th-Ever Baby Superhero Character in 2026 DC Movie (And He Looks Adorable)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is adding yet another adorable baby superhero character to his resume. Throughout his time with both Marvel and DC over the last decade and change, Gunn has brought countless meaningful heroes and villains to the big screen. Alongside those core players, he is also responsible for some of the cutest little characters in the superhero genre.

DC Studios released a look at the baby/puppy version of Krypto the Super-Dog from the DCU's next movie, Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26, 2026. The movie's official X account shared a photo of Krypto as a puppy as part of promotional material for the Puppy Bowl, which aired during Super Bowl weekend. The image shows the white-furred puppy wearing a collar sized for a regular dog, with the DCU's new Superman logo.

DC Studios

DC Studios showed off more of Krypto in a trailer cut for the Puppy Bowl, which put the four-legged companion on display even further. The trailer kicks off on Krypton before the planet's destruction, as the puppy version of Krypto runs up to Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El before she picks him up.

DC Studios

While Kara knows nothing about the puppy, he endears himself to her quickly, giving no indication of Kypto's wild side that fans see in Superman.

DC Studios

Initially, Krypto is seen rummaging through something on the streets of Krypton before he runs up to Kara.

DC Studios

Krypto is expected to play a major supporting role alongside Milly Alcock in Supergirl. This is the same in Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, on which the DCU's Supergirl movie is based, where Krypto finds himself in major trouble and influences Kara's quest for vengeance.

Other James Gunn Baby Characters in Marvel & DC Movies

Baby Groot

Marvel Studios

After the original Groot sacrificed himself in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon saved one of his twigs, which eventually grew into Baby Groot. Growing legs and a full body (albeit less than a foot tall), Baby Groot gained more autonomy in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, learning to communicate with Rocket and the team and even unleashing some of his own mayhem on enemies.

Baby Groot returned to action in his Am Groot miniseries, two seasons of five shorts each featuring the infant tree. Along with a cameo from Rocket, Baby Groot got into plenty of his own mayhem, including fights with other animals, an interaction with an alien who could impersonate him, and a quest to get ice cream.

Baby Joey

DC Studios

2025's Superman, James Gunn's first movie in the DC Universe, introduced its own adorable baby alien character named Joey. Ahead of the film's debut, Joey was revealed to be the child of Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, but his role was not revealed until the film's release.

Midway through the film, fans learn that Lex Luthor kidnapped baby Joey to force Metamorpho to turn his hand into Kryptonite, weakening David Corenswet's Superman. Eventually, Superman and Metamorpho bond and unite, working together to get Joey back and escape from Luthor's pocket universe.

Baby Rocket

Marvel Studios

While Rocket Raccoon played a central role in the Guardians franchise and the MCU, fans saw him as a baby for the first time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Younger versions of Rocket were used in flashback scenes throughout the movie, including the opening scene showing him as a tiny baby amongst other raccoons.

In that short scene, the High Evolutionary slowly sticks his hand into a cage full of baby raccoons, picking Rocket out of the bunch to begin his traumatizing journey. This leads to him being experimented on and altered, with technology and mechanics added to his body.

Baby Lylla

Marvel Studios

After Rocket's initial baby stage started, fans saw other modified animals being kept captive alongside him, including Lylla the Otter. Played by Laura Barton star Linda Cardellini, Lylla became one of Rocket's closest and kindest companions as they were held prisoner together under the High Evolutionary.



Lylla was shown as a baby in flashbacks featuring her and Rocket, as she looked into his cage and comforted him while the High Evolutionary experimented on him. Her modifications included mechanical arms that replaced her real ones, although she did not let that dampen her spirits as she befriended Rocket.