After Avengers: Doomsday was denied potential IMAX screens for its December 18 release, Marvel Studios attempted to save face at CinemaCon by announcing it would release in "Infinity Vision" instead of IMAX. However, Netflix later announced that it would delay the release of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew from November 25 to February 12, 2027, leaving two full weeks of IMAX screens free.

After IMAX initially denied Doomsday the use of its enormous and immersive screens, fans thought Marvel Studios would jump at the chance to take Narnia's spot. Sadly, Netflix recently reclaimed the Thanksgiving opening with The Adventures of Cliff Booth (via Deadline), denying Marvel Studios the best, and maybe last, opportunity to change Avengers: Doomsday's release plans.

Everyone in attendance for CinemaCon knew that Disney's proposed "Infinity Vision" was merely an attempt to replace the IMAX screens taken away from Doomsday. So, it's possible that, after making this announcement only three weeks before Netflix's move, Disney didn't want to appear weak by immediately backpedaling after pushing the move so heavily at the convention.

However, the most likely reason Marvel Studios didn't fill the vacant slot was that Doomsday just wouldn't be ready in time for an earlier release. After all, it'd be moving up the opening by more than three weeks, when Disney had already delayed Doomsday by six months.

Is There Any Hope For Doomsday in IMAX?

The last hope before this one for Avengers: Doomsday to get any IMAX screens was when Jumanji: Open World moved from its December 11 release date to Christmas Day, leaving one week free for IMAX screens. It would be a far more realistic change of plans without putting too much burden on production; after all, moving Doomsday up by just one week sounds like far less of a hassle than three weeks.

Sadly, despite rumors before CinemaCon, Marvel Studios remained adamant that Doomsday would still release on December 18. At the moment, no other film has snatched up Jumanji's abandoned one-week slot, so there's still a slim chance Disney could change its mind, but the company seems determined with this "Infinity Vision" rollout, meant to compete directly with IMAX.

The Direct

According to Disney, it's a certification program designed to help audiences identify existing and future Premium Large Format (PLF) theaters that offer the optimal viewing experience for its films, including Avengers: Doomsday. There are already 75 Infinity Vision-certified PLFs in the United States, with 300 abroad, with more to come.

For a theater to become Infinity Vision-certified, it must be outfitted with the largest screens for maximum scale, matching the field-of-view provided by IMAX, superior high-contrast laser projection for brightness and clarity, and fully immersive premium audio formats that rival Dolby's Atmos surround sound technology.

While there's concern that Doomsday's absence from IMAX theaters will hurt its box office run, it still amassed over 1 billion views from its four teaser trailers. Clearly, audiences are still interested in the franchise, despite its recent shortcomings, and it's hard to imagine that a lack of IMAX screens will do it much harm.