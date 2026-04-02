Avengers: Doomsday Release Change Just Became A Lot More Likely

Avengers: Doomsday's release date change might be imminent, following new information about its upcoming December premiere. The highly anticipated MCU crossover event was originally scheduled for a May 2, 2025 release after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. However, plans ultimately changed after a massive Phase 6 shakeup, with the release date moved to May 2026 and later set for a December 18, 2026, premiere in theaters.

A listing from Cornucopia Events (the United Kingdom's only supplier of access and tickets to film premieres in Leicester Square, London) has indicated that the London premiere for Avengers: Doomsday is set for December 7, leading fans to speculate that the movie's release date will likely move from December 18 to December 11.

This speculation arose after industry insider John Campea revealed that he had heard from a well-placed source about "very non-committal discussions" regarding a potential shift of Avengers: Doomsday's release date up one week to Friday, December 11.

The key catalyst was Sony's announcement that Jumanji 3 moved from its original December 11 date to Christmas Day (December 25), suddenly leaving the December 11 weekend wide open and prime for the taking.

A previous report claimed that Marvel Studios will not move the release date of Avengers: Doomsday despite the clear disadvantage of the film due to its direct competition with another box office rival in the form of the Dune franchise. However, this new December 7 premiere date in London could signal that Marvel is now leaning towards a release date shift and an announcement could happen in the coming weeks.

If Avengers: Doomsday does not move a release date, the film risks major spoilers leaking from its London premiere on December 7, which could undermine the hype and damage its box-office momentum by stripping away the element of surprise for the general audience.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is set to chronicle Doctor Doom's evil plan for the Multiverse as the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men work together to stop him.

Marvel Studios

There are several ramifications of Avengers: Doomsday's possible release date shift, such as moving away from a direct clash with Dune: Part Three and having a week of IMAX screen allocation that could boost box office returns for the MCU flick. Avengers: Doomsday currently has zero guaranteed IMAX screens during its opening weekend after Dune 3 has already secured a multi-week IMAX priority window.

A December 11 release date is an ideal move for Avengers: Doomsday because it still lands in the lucrative pre-Christmas window. A massive opening weekend on par with Avengers: Endgame could fuel a strong, sustained box-office run for Doomsday while generating powerful world-of-mouth that carries momentum into its inevitable clash with Dune: Part Three the following week.

An early IMAX access usually translates to stronger overall performance for event films like Doomsday, and it will likely lead to success and could even help build more hype for its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.