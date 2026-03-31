Avengers: Doomsday Early Release Chances Get Exciting Update

Marvel Studios is reportedly considering moving up Avengers: Doomsday's release date, shattering "Dunesday" hopes. Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures both have major movies slated for December 18: Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Dune trilogy-capper has been a troublemaker for Avengers 5, as the Warner Bros. blockbuster has a three-week IMAX exclusivity agreement. That will, sadly, prevent Marvel Studios from playing in the premium format until mid-January. As Hollywood gears up for a blockbuster head-to-head this holiday season, a third contender is in the mix with Jumanji 3, which recently shifted from December 11 to December 25, hoping to benefit from the Christmas weekend.

According to YouTuber John Campea, he has heard from a source who is "involved in exhibitor relations" that "very non-commital discussions have taken place" about moving up Avengers: Doomsday a week earlier to Jumanji 3's recently abandoned Friday, December 11 release date.

A one-week release adjustment would allow Doomsday one week of freedom before clashing with Dune 3. Sadly, that would also put an end to hopes that "Dunesday" will replicate the hype and phenomenon that was "Barbenheimer," in which Barbie and Oppenheimer set the box office alight on the same day in 2023.

Most importantly, shifting Doomsday would offer up the chance for Marvel Studios to reap the rewards from a full week of IMAX screens before Dune 3 arrives.

Disney recently reaffirmed that Avengers 5 won't shift from its December date despite looming competition from Warner Bros. and Dune 3, although those comments predate Jumanji 3's delay, which may have changed the situation.

Marvel Studios / Warner Bros.

If Disney and Marvel Studios decide to move forward with a slightly earlier release for Avengers: Doomsday, an announcement may not be far away. The blockbuster will likely be a key talent point in Disney's CinemaCon presentation on Thursday, April 14, perhaps offering the perfect opportunity to confirm a new release date.

Learn more about the Spider-Man news expected to arrive at CinemaCon.

Jumanji 3 is distributed by Sony Pictures, which is reportedly linked to Avengers 5 as Tobey Maguire is expected to reprise his beloved Spider-Man Variant. Some have speculated that Disney called in a favor from Sony to shift the Jumanji threequel and allow Doomsday a chance to thrive in IMAX for one week only.

There's no denying that some would be sad to let go of a potential "Dunesday," but the decision may be best for everyone involved. Unlike Barbie and Oppenheimer, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three have a lot of overlap in the typical blockbuster audience space, which is only likely to detract from both.

While moving up Avengers 5 seems to be in everyone's best interests, it should be noted that nothing is official for now, and even John Campea's source was clear that these talks are so far "very non-commital." Disney could just as easily decide to face Dune 3 head-on with Doomsday as planned on December 18.