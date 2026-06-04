Green Lantern Purists Are Mad About the Wrong Detail In James Gunn's Lanterns Show

Many die-hard Green Lantern fans have noticed an inaccuracy with the source material in the official trailer for the DCU's Lanterns series, specifically when it comes to the oath that the members of the Green Lantern Corps follow. Since the HBO series was announced, many have had high hopes for Lanterns, as it has promised to feature a more mature take on the Green Lantern story, take inspiration from other hit TV shows like True Detective, and follow multiple Green Lanterns. However, as more information has made its way to the public, a group of fans has become more unsure about whether Lanterns will be executed the right way.

The first official teaser for Lanterns was released on March 4, 2026, giving fans their first true look at the series and letting them know what to expect from the show. Unfortunately for Green Lantern purists, it included a line of dialogue that completely went against a major part of the Green Latnern Corps in the comics.

At around the 1:07 mark in the first teaser, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart said, "The Green Lanterns' oath is to protect people... and we both know I do a better job of this than you."

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The most notable part of this quote is John referencing "the Green Lanterns' oath," and how the core principle of it is "to protect people." Many diehard Green Lantern fans are upset with this because the Green Lanterns' oath actually does not mention anything about protecting anybody. Instead, it solely centers around conquering evil and destroying it altogether:

“In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!”

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So, when John specifically talked about the Green Lanterns' oath in the HBO show, it created a direct inconsistency with the source material. Ultimately, it made some fans worried that James Gunn's new DCU will change the characterization of the Green Lantern Corps, and could even alter the lore that has long been established in the comics.

Now, it is no secret that the Green Lanterns do protect people. Considering they are an intergalactic police force, their job obviously entails protecting people. However, it simply rubbed some fans the wrong way that John Stewart would specifically reference the Green Lanterns' oath incorrectly.

It is also worth noting that many consider this quote in itself to not be that big of a deal. However, it could indicate that, since the DCU is changing this core detail about the Green Lanterns, other core aspects of the lore and the Green Lanterns could also be changed. At some point, if enough elements of the Lanterns are changed, fans are worried the show may not even look or feel like it is about the Green Lanterns.

It is entirely possible that Lanterns will not change the oath at all. It could be exactly the way it is in the source material, word for word, but John and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan could just interpret it differently. For instance, it is possible that Hal Jordan, being older and being a Lantern for longer, could take the oath more literally on dispensing justice and conquering evil, while John Stewart feels as though the oath alludes to conquering evil in order to save and protect people.

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If the DCU goes this route and has the two characters interpret the oath differently, it actually makes the dynamic between the two characters more interesting and layered, as neither of them would necessarily be wrong or right, and both outlooks could be argued.

Fans will have to wait until Lanterns is released on August 16 to see exactly how the Green Lanterns' oath will be handled in the DCU series. Unfortunately, though, the oath is not the only aspect of the upcoming show that fans are upset with.

The full teaser for Lanterns can be seen below:

Why Green Lantern Fans Are Upset With the HBO Lanterns Show

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Since that first teaser for Lanterns was released, many hardcore Green Lantern and DC fans have not been particularly happy with how the show has been portrayed.

For example, one of the biggest criticisms many have had with the upcoming DC Studios title is that it has been toned down in terms of color, with there being a noticeable lack of green in the footage that has been released. Obviously, the Green Lanterns wear a lot of green, and the color green is a major part of the comics.

Additionally, considering the Green Lanterns deal with the more fantastical side of the DC universe, there has never been a lack of vibrancy and color in the Green Lantern comics in general. Even though Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern film is generally considered one of the worst comic book adaptations of all time, people still admit that it was full of color and extremely vibrant.

Based on the teasers that have been released for Lanterns, and any other footage or marketing material, the show appears to be extremely void of color, vibrancy, and, most importantly, green. This has led to many fans expressing their disappointment, so much so that Chris Mundy, a co-creator and showrunner of Lanterns, released a statement explaining why that is the case.

Specifically, fans have been the most upset about Hal Jordan's Green Lantern suit, as it is mostly brown with a bit of dark green instead of a bright, all-green.

Essentially, Mundy revealed that the show is extremely grounded and is meant to be more realistic, leading to the more bland color palette. After all, it does take place on Earth instead of in space, and the show has a dark tone, so he explained that those were two reasons it wasn't more vibrant.

Speaking of Lanterns' grounded and gritty tone, a lot of fans have been upset with that as well. As mentioned, the Green Lantern Corps is an intergalactic police force, so most of the stories take place in space or on other worlds. Lanterns will primarily be set on Earth and will deal with a more grounded plot, taking away a lot of the fantasy and sci-fi elements that make up a large part of the Green Lantern storytelling.

It is also worth noting that aliens play a major role in Green Lantern storytelling and source material, and, according to the teasers and other marketing, Lanterns is not going to include many aliens. Primarily, the show will follow humans on Earth.

In a way, fans have completely valid reasons to be upset with how Lanterns has portrayed itself so far. On the surface, it does seem as though the upcoming series is straying away from a lot of core elements of the Green Lantern Corps that have been established throughout the comics. However, it is important not to judge the series entirely until it has actually been released and the full picture has been seen.

It is possible that DC Studios is only showing one side of Lanterns, so that when the series is released, fans will be pleasantly surprised.