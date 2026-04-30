DCU’s Lanterns Finally Embraces Green Lantern Lore With Official Power Battery Photo & Motto Reveal

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is leading the charge in promoting Lanterns by pushing the titular heroes' comic book roots to the forefront. DC's upcoming HBO Max series is set to dive deep into a thrilling mystery as Hal Jordan and John Stewart head to Earth to investigate a murder, embracing its True Detective-like approach. Despite the show's strong momentum, Lanterns' first teaser trailer drew major criticism from fans, mainly because it leaned more on its grounded aesthetic than on the hero's signature green color and energy constructs.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a brand-new image from Lanterns ahead of its confirmed August 16 release on HBO Max, showcasing the first look at the titular hero's power battery alongside the character's motto, "Beware my power, Green Lantern's light."

DC Studios

Lanterns co-creator Damon Lindelof also reshared the official image of Lanterns in his Instagram story, with a caption saying, "...Getting...Greener." This is also another deliberate sign that the show's marketing is finally leaning into Green Lantern's comic book roots in a way that would make it stand out from other DC Studios projects.

The release of this official image signifies that DC Studios is finally embracing Green Lantern lore. This is a smart marketing move for Lanterns. By going all-in on the character's cosmic spectacle and signature emerald energy, this campaign aims to draw in viewers with visual excitement rather than doubling down solely on the show's grounded, detective-noir roots.

This deliberate approach could be the first of many promotional materials that embrace the Green Lantern aesthetic in the coming months. Lanterns' second trailer could finally showcase the best look yet at Hal Jordan and John Stewart's power constructs, its cosmic setting, and perhaps a look at villains like Sinestro.

Interestingly, the motto "Beware my power, Green Lantern's light" was heavily used in 2011's Green Lantern, starring Ryan Reynolds. Its prominent return in Lanterns' marketing could indicate that DC Studios and James Gunn are reclaiming the character's most recognizable comic-book DNA rather than distancing themselves from past adaptations.

Lanterns stars Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Nathan Fillion, Kelly Macdonald, and Ulrich Tomsen. It is set to premiere on HBO Max on August 16.

Why Lanterns' Latest Marketing Pivot Is Essential for DC Studios' Success

HBO Max

DC Studios' latest marketing pivot for Lanterns feels like a direct response to the criticism the show received after its first teaser. It delivers the message that the series won't shy away from the hero's cosmic roots and heroic grandeur, which completely defined the Green Lantern Corps in the source material.

For some, this isn't a surprise, considering that James Gunn is way too big on his comic bookness to make a Green Lantern project without any of those elements. Some have theorized that leaning toward the grounded aesthetic was a deliberate choice, but they are now pivoting after seeing the fan reactions.

This recent shift also cleverly bridges the show's dual identity, much as Peacemaker Season 2 found the right balance between its grounded, character-driven roots and its alternate-universe craziness. Lanterns is poised to do the same by showcasing both intimate character drama and the vibrant spectacle that made Green Lantern a fan favorite for decades.