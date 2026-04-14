DC Officially Unveils Its 8th Live-Action Green Lantern Ring

DC officially released the best look yet at another live-action Green Lantern ring in DC Studios' upcoming Lanterns series. The Green Lantern power rings are essential to every member of the Green Lantern Corps, and these advanced alien tech are used to channel the user's willpower to craft anything they can imagine, anchored by their focus and strength.

Over the years, DC has unveiled several live-action portrayals of Green Lantern, each with unique designs for the power rings. James Gunn's DCU reboot provides a new batch of individualized Green Lantern power rings that serve as notable additions to the Lantern lineup.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO Max this August.

Every Live-Action Green Lantern Ring

Justice League of America

DC

1997's Justice League of America introduced a version of Green Lantern portrayed on-screen by Matthew Settle. While the live-action project was unsuccessful, the series did feature a power ring, though it was not prominently displayed due to the show's low budget. Based on close-up images, it appears to be a standard green ring with no elaborate metallic band.

Smallville

The CW

Although Smallville teased an upcoming appearance of Alan Scott's Green Lantern, the famed DC hero didn't actually suit up in its 10-season run on The CW series.

The only glimpse of the ring was shown in a trailer to hype up the final season's remaining episodes, and the design seems closer to its comic counterpart of a chunky, classic signet-style band rather than the usual sleek aesthetic. This is due to the fact that this ring is powered by the Starheart instead of the cosmic energy used by the Green Lantern Corps.

Green Lantern

DC

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern ring in his 2011 solo movie is perhaps one of the iconic live-action designs, despite the project's lackluster reception. The ring features a sleeker, metallic band with a consistently glowing, bright green energy that showcases great power whenever Hal Jordan uses it in battle.

Stargirl

DC

Stargirl introduced a version of Alan Scott in the show's original Justice Society, revealing that he has a daughter, Jennie-Lynn Hayden (aka Jade), who later became an integral part of the modern-day team led by Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger).

The ring's design is a faithful recreation of Alan Scott's power ring from the comics. It had a chunky, substantial band that was more robust than the other power rings, which actually fit its Golden Age aesthetic.

Read more about the cancelled Green Lantern spinoff set in Stargirl's universe here.

Superman

DC Studios

Guy Gardner's Green Lantern ring from James Gunn's Superman features a modern, all-green aesthetic.

There is also a prominent central jewel that resembles the classic Green Lantern Corps emblem, and it glows when Guy activates it during battle.

Lanterns

DC Studios

John Stewart's Green Lantern ring from Lanterns has a more crystallized aesthetic and has an intriguing series of concentric rings at its center that could hint at a connection to the Justice League villain, The Centre. It also has a golden outline and a green gem at its center, similar to Guy Gardner's main jewel.

BONUS: Arrow

The CW

The Arrowverse introduced a storyline where John Diggle was chosen to become a Green Lantern, but he chose to reject it and stay on Earth with his family. Arrow's series finale didn't show the actual Green Lantern ring. Instead, it only revealed a glowing green box being held by Diggle.

BONUS: Zack Snyder's Justice League (Deleted Scene)

DC

Zack Snyder's Justice League almost featured an appearance from John Stewart's Green Lantern, but plans were ultimately scrapped. A high-definition image of the character revealed Wayne T. Carr's version of John Stewart, revealing a special look at his suit and Green Lantern ring. The ring has the usual all-green aesthetic and a special Green Lantern gem at the center.