The Mandalorian & Grogu Highlights Grogu’s Historic Jedi Ability

The Mandalorian and Grogu utilized Grogu's historic Jedi ability, and he did it in the film's most pivotal moment. As a highly sensitive Force user and member of Yoda's species, Grogu possesses many different (and familiar) abilities that feel both familiar to longtime Jedi lore and uniquely his own, such as telekinesis, a Force barrier, Force Sense, and a focal connection with other Jedi. Grogu received early Jedi training at the Coruscant Jedi Temple before Order 66, and his brief but meaningful training with Luke Skywalker after The Mandalorian Season 2 made him a more formidable Force user. The Mandalorian and Grogu accelerated Grogu's growth, actively contributing to battles with his evolving powers during high-stakes missions.

The Mandalorian and Grogu brought back Grogu's historic Jedi ability: Force healing. After being stung with the poison of a Dragon Snake (due to the evil schemes of the Hutt Twins), Din Djarin was left injured, but he still managed to escape capture with the help of Grogu and the Anzellans.

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While Mando was able to fight off several guards in the process to ensure the Anzellans and Grogu would flee and get backup, he was still mortally poisoned and was unable to continue.

Grogu would use his Force healing abilities to mend Djarin's physical wounds, but he didn't really take the poison out. Thankfully, a friendly fisherman gave him an antidote (and some food) to save his father figure, leading Djarin to get back to tip-top shape.

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Grogu's Force healing ability is quite historic, considering that he was the first to use it in Star Wars live-action canon. In The Mandalorian Season 1, Episode 7, Grogu healed Greef Karga's venomous wound inflicted by a Nevarro reptavian. This ability involved channeling the Force to mend physical wounds, soothe pain, and even transfer life energy at a personal cost for the user.

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This moment was groundbreaking because it was one of the first clear, on-screen uses of Force healing in the Disney era of Star Wars, and it even happened right before Rey Skywalker used it in The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.

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In the context of The Mandalorian and Grogu, this Force healing power underscores Grogu's unique journey in Star Wars lore, considering that his early, childlike mastery feels poignant, and it is only fitting for it to return on the big screen this time as a way to reintroduce it to new and longtime fans of the franchise.

Every Jedi Who Used Force Healing In Star Wars Canon (Aside from Grogu)

Rey Skywalker

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Rey Skywalker demonstrated her Force healing abilities in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker multiple times. Rey discovered the technique through her studies of the ancient Jedi texts she retrieved from Ahch-To, reading about it while repairing the cracked kyber crystal in Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber.

Early in the film, Rey used her Force heal to heal a wounded Vexis snake on Pasaana. Aside from healing its wounds, it managed to calm the serpent-like creature down. Rey told Finn and Poe, "I just transferred a bit of life, Force energy from me to him."

Rey used the ability again to heal Kylo Ren after she stabbed him through the torso with his own lightsaber, an act she made after he revealed her Palpatine heritage. This act of mercy slowly paved the way for Kylo's redemption.

Kylo Ren

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Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker established that Rey and Ben Solo share a rare Force Dyad, a profound, complementary bond as two halves of the same Force power. This connection allowed Ben to reverse the ability at the film's climax on Exegol, transferring all of his remaining life force into her, fully reviving her at the cost of his own life.

Kylo vanished into the Force, completing his redemption. This act highlighted Force healing's potential for resurrection, but it was rare, tied only to strong emotional bonds.

The Daughter (The Clone Wars)

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The Daughter's use of Force healing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 serves as the earliest clear precedent in canon.

The Daughter, the embodiment of the Light side, sacrificed her life force to heal and revive Ahsoka Tano while using Anakin Skywalker as a conduit. This god-like being's act cemented the idea that Force healing is an ancient, profound power tied to the Force itself.

The Daughter's use of Force healing also explained why Rey could learn the ability from the ancient Jedi texts. Having Anakin as a conduit also established that this is a teachable ability.

BONUS: Ahsoka Tano

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While Ahsoka doesn't heal people in the same way, she used a related healing technique to purify corrupted red kyber crystals and remove dark-side taint, turning them white for her new lightsabers in the Ahsoka novel and the Disney+ series. This crystal "healing" is tied into the broader Force restoration.

Ahsoka accomplished this during her time in hiding on the moon of Raada after defeating the Sixth Brother. She managed to construct a new pair of lightsabers using scavenged parts and the insides of a former corrupted kyber crystal.

BONUS: Luke Skywalker (In Legends)

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While it's reasonable to assume that Luke Skywalker did learn Force healing at some point between the events of Return of the Jedi and the sequel trilogy, the non-canon Legends continuity (where the likes of Mara Jade existed) revealed that he used advanced Force healing extensively.

In Dave Wolverton's The Courtship of Princess Leia, Luke uses Force healing on himself after sustaining near-fatal injuries fighting the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Luke also demonstrated this ability in Troy Denning's Fate of the Jedi: Abyss, where he used it again to recover. Ultimately, Luke's self-healing highlighted his resilience and adaptability.