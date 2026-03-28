Star Wars Just Unveiled Its Next On-Screen Sibling Duo (Photos)

Star Wars has long used sibling bonds to add emotion and drama to its most compelling stories. Most Star Wars fans will remember this as a big part of the original trilogy. The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels eras then expanded this heartwarming tradition in their animated storytelling. Fans got to see sacrifice, betrayal, and loyalty play out on their screens in some of the most dramatic fashion.

This tradition hasn’t gotten obsolete at all. This year, two brand-new brothers are stepping into that legacy. Lucasfilm officially unveiled these brothers, who are set to appear in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the upcoming Disney+ animated series. Both characters appear in the newly released official poster art and trailer, likely to play a big role in the show as Maul rebuilds his criminal empire in the early days of the Galactic Empire.

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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord picks up after the events of The Clone Wars. Set on Janix, a planet off the Empire's radar, the 10-episode series follows the former Sith Lord as he plots to reassemble a criminal syndicate and takes on a disillusioned Twi'lek Jedi Padawan named Devon Izara as a potential apprentice. The series premieres on Disney+ on April 6, with two episodes.

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The show has a new sibling pairing: Scorn and Icarus, Zabrak siblings. The recently released official poster showed them flanking Maul. The pair also appear in the show's trailers, with one of them wielding a rotary blaster cannon.

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They both share the distinctive appearance of the Dathomirian Zabrak species: light-red skin, red eyes, and dark facial tattoos covering their faces and bodies, as with Maul himself.

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The pair are Maul's associates and are fighting by his side. One scene from the trailers also showed them backing him up as he took on enemies.

Star Wars' Greatest Sibling Pairs

Scorn and Icarus arrive in a franchise with a deep reservoir of sibling stories, and there's one particular pairing that immediately comes to mind. No relationship in the franchise is larger than that of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Even some folks who don’t know much about Star Wars recognize the pair as pop culture icons.

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Revealed in Return of the Jedi, the twins' connection recontextualized not just their own arcs but the entire original trilogy. Separated at birth and raised in opposite corners of the galaxy, one as a Rebel senator and the other as a farm boy on Tatooine, they found each other through the Force before either knew the truth.

More recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ revisited that early dynamic, showing Kenobi with a young Leia years before she and Luke understood what they were to each other.

The Acolyte also brought another sibling pairing to the fore with Mae and Osha, twin Force-sensitive sisters raised among the witches of the Brendok coven. Their story turned on a single catastrophic night that tore them apart and set them on opposite paths for years.

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Mae became an assassin, and Osha a former Jedi Padawan turned mechanic. When their trajectories finally crossed again, the series delved deeper into their complex relationship and how different the two are, despite sharing the same blood and facial features.

Then there is Maul himself, who already carries the franchise's heaviest sibling story before Shadow Lord even begins. His brothers, Savage Opress and Feral, were born Nightbrothers on Dathomir, sons of Mother Talzin. Feral, the youngest, appeared only briefly in The Clone Wars before Savage, transformed by Nightsister magic and ordered to prove his loyalty to Asajj Ventress, killed him.

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Savage later reunited with Maul, and the two brothers carved a path of destruction across the Outer Rim together, their bond fueling Maul's resurgence as a power in the galaxy. However, Darth Sidious ended Savage on Mandalore, running him through with two lightsabers.

The Mandalorian tradition of sibling rivalry also produced one of Star Wars' more complex relationships, that of Satine and Bo-Katan Kryze. The Duchess of Mandalore and her Death Watch sister stood at opposite ends of every argument about what their people should be.

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Satine built her governance on pacifism and New Mandalorian ideals; Bo-Katan viewed that as a betrayal of Mandalorian identity and warrior heritage. They loved each other and disagreed on nearly everything that mattered. That tension ran through both The Clone Wars and, years later, The Mandalorian, where Bo-Katan's grief over her sister's legacy lingered.

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Finally, the mystical siblings known as the Son and the Daughter are different from the others introduced in the franchise. These ancient Force wielders appeared in The Clone Wars' Mortis arc, representing the dark side and the light, respectively, alongside the Father. Their relationship was every bit a family drama, given how their deaths played out. The Daughter ultimately sacrificed her life to save the Father, who then took his own life just to make the Son mortal enough to be stopped.