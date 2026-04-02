2026's Clone Wars Sequel Will Officially Feature 8 Different Key Star Wars Species

Maul - Shadow Lord is preparing to begin its 10-episode run on Disney+, which, just from its debut trailer, already confirms eight Star Wars alien species will appear. Star Wars: The Clone Wars lasted for seven seasons and a movie released over 12 years, bridging the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The beloved series plunged Star Wars into the world of CGI 3D animation that has since become a mainstay of the franchise, including Rebels and The Clone Wars' first sequel series, The Bad Batch.

One of Star Wars' most legendary villains who played a major role in The Clone Wars, thanks to his resurrection, is Darth Maul, now simply known as the galactic criminal Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer). After the animated series, Maul had escaped capture of defeat at the hands of Ahsoka Tano in events that took place simultaneously with Episode III, entering the newly-formed Galactic Empire. Fans already know he will lead the Crimson Dawn criminal syndicate and eventually be killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine, but the events in between will soon be explored in Disney+'s Maul - Shadow Lord, which premieres on April 6.

All 8 Alien Species Confirmed for Disney+'s Maul - Shadow Lord

Zabrak

Star Wars

Sam Witwer's Maul is a zabrak, a species often recognised by their horns and two hearts. Zabraks are native to Iridonia, but many settled on Dathomir, a planet in the Outer Rim that is distinguished by its red tint and dark aura, where they served the magical Nightsisters as warriors.

Beyond the former Darth Maul, other famous zabraks seen in the galaxy far, far away include The Clone Wars' female bounty hunter Sugi and Asajj Ventress' own apprentice, Savage Opress.

Human

Star Wars

In a galaxy filled with crazy alien worlds and species, human figures largely remain a focal point, and that will be no different in Maul - Shadow Lord. The series' main antagonist, Captain Brander Lawson, looks to be The Clone Wars sequel's primary human presence, accompanied by droid companion Two-Boots.

Lawson is a respected member of local law enforcement on the neon-lit planet of Janix, which is said to be well beyond the Empire's reach and thus where Darth Maul has opted to rebuild his criminal underworld. The actor behind Lawson is Wagner Moura, who, ironically, played drug lord Pablo Escobar in Narcos.

Twi'lek

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Twi'leks are distinct in Star Wars by their two tails, called lekku, on each side of their heads, which are also found on togruta like Ahsoka Tano (who will return in Ahsoka Season 2 alongside five other Star Wars alien species). Hailing from the forested world of Ryloth, Hera Syndulla and Bib Fortuna are two famous twi'leks.

In an age where the Jedi were being hunted by the Empire, one Twi'lek Padawan will make their presence felt on Janix in Devon Izara, distinguished by her pink skin and purple markings around her lekku. She is voiced by Blockers actress Gideon Adlon in Maul - Shadow Lord's freshman outing.

Gran

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Gran are uniquely identifiable by their three eyes, goat-like snouts, antennae-like nubs on their hands, and large hands. Throughout the Star Wars saga, grans have appeared in the Galactic Senate, as Jedi Knights, and in pod racing.

A large unnamed gran appears in Maul - Shadow Lord's trailer to be attending a shady criminal dealing, only to send it south by drawing his blaster in rage.

Trandoshan

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The Trandoshans are reptilian humanoids in Star Wars who debuted in The Empire Strikes Back as the infamous bounty hunter Bossk. They are renowned for their love of the hunt and their unique ability to regenerate limbs and heal well, just as real-world reptilians do.

Continuing their shadowy legacy in the galaxy far, far away, an unnamed trandoshan is present in Maul - Shadow Lord, attending some shady dealings.

Pyke

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The Pykes come from the Outer Rim world of Oba Diah, but their reach extends across the galaxy through the criminal Pyke Syndicate, which is the galaxy's dominant supplier of spice narcotics.

The Pykes faced Boba Fett on Tatooine in live-action in his Disney+ series, and Maul could be next in their crosshairs (or they in his) as he looks to build his own criminal empire, better known as Crimson Dawn.

Bith

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The Bith are one of Star Wars' most peaceful species, recognized by many for their domed heads, glossy, large black eyes, and lack of eyelids and noses. Uniquely, because they lack noses, they smell through organs beneath the flaps on their faces, and they also possess extremely sensitive hearing.

They are known for their love of music, which has seen them play at cantinas across Tattooine, most notably in A New Hope with the Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes seven-piece band. It currently appears a bith will simply be a background figure in Maul - Shadow Lord, not involved with the actual story.

Ithorian

Star Wars

Ithorians, also known as hammerheads in Star Wars, were so peaceful that any violent individuals were expelled from their homeworld of Ithor. They carry deep voices due to the dual mouths on each side of their necks.

They will return in Maul - Shadow Lord, with one part of a group of aliens that will seemingly come under threat from an AT-ST.