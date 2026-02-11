2026's Clone Wars Sequel Finally Confirms Its Main Villain (Photos)

The next instalment in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars saga has unveiled a first look at its new villain. Maul: Shadow Lord is a continuation of the Sith lord, Darth Maul's (Sam Witwer), journey in the Star Wars universe, taking place after his last animated appearance in The Clone Wars. With Maul taking the lead role in the series, the Disney+ show has had to invent a new antagonist to oppose the Sith villain.

This new "villain" in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is a police captain going by Brander Lawson. Voiced by The Secret Agent's Wagner Moura, Lawson is described in the official synopsis as a "respected police detective" who is "investigating shady dealings on Janix."

Disney+

Janix is one of the core locations in Maul - Shadow Lord, and is the neon-lit planet upon which Maul is attempting to rebuild himself and his criminal syndicate.

Lawson is also featured in the Maul - Shadow Lord prequel comic, releasing in March 2026. The comic synopsis for Star Wars: Shadow of Maul positions Maul and Lawson as the dual focus of the prequel story. It reveals that Lawson is "doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory" and that he will encounter "the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul:"

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL introduces this new setting and cast, including Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they investigate shadowy dealings on Janix. Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He's joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses…and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears!

Marvel Comics

As the story in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord continues from this prequel comic, it establishes that Lawson will be in direct opposition to Maul, investigating and trying to put a stop to his criminal antics. This makes the new police captain one of the Star Wars show's main new villains, even if he would be considered a hero from another perspective.

Disney+

Lawson is spotted several times in the Maul - Shadow Lord trailer, with the police captain often in pursuit or some sort of combat against Maul and his accomplices. Alongside Lawson is his droid partner, Two-Boots (voiced by Richard Ayoade).

Disney+

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is the next Star Wars: The Clone Wars sequel, following The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Rebels. Created by Dave Filoni and featuring a voice cast of familiar stars, Maul - Shadow Lord is the next major animated Star Wars event and will premiere on Disney+ on April 6, 2026.

An Opponent Worthy of Darth Maul

Disney+

Audiences came to know Maul as a mute villain, whose expertise in wielding a dual-bladed lightsaber put an end to Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. After Maul was cleaved in half at the end of that movie, by Obi-Wan Kenobi, it appeared his story in Star Wars was at an end.

However, the renowned Sith Lord received a second life in other Star Wars media, eventually becoming a prominent entity in Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, before returning in a surprise cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Now, Maul has earned himself his own Disney+ series, and with the villain taking such a prominent lead role, he needs an antagonist who can match him. Brander Lawson seems to be a strong choice.

While it's yet to be seen whether the police captain can match Maul in combat, the officer's relentless pursuit of justice gives him ways to threaten Maul beyond just physical combat. The Sith Lord is also known for being smart and cunning, so if Lawson can match Maul's intellect, then he may have a chance at stopping the return of Maul's criminal syndicate.