Star Wars Officially Recasts 6 Actors in 2026 Clone Wars Sequel

Star Wars has confirmed that it will recast several franchise veterans for its upcoming Clone Wars sequel. Maul: Shadow Lord recently debuted its epic first-look trailer, showcasing the dark, gritty animated series set to kick off on Disney+ starting April 6. However, alongside the first bit of footage, fans were also treated to a full breakdown of the new series.

As part of this Maul-themed news blast, Lucasfilm unveiled some key information about the upcoming series. This included plot information, a week-by-week release schedule, and the show's full voice cast.

Several Star Wars vets headline the new series, with Sam Witwer returning as the titular Sith Lord; however, some of these familiar talents have actually been brought on for new roles in the star-faring franchise.

Maul: Shadow Lord kicks off on April 6, 2026, with two episodes being released a week through May 4. The ten-episode Clone Wars sequel follows the twin-sabered Force user as he navigates the galaxy after the fall of the Jedi Order. This takes him to the shady backwater planet of Janix, where he seeks to put a stamp on the galaxy with his up-and-coming criminal pursuits.

Every Star Wars Veteran in Maul: Shadow Lord

Vanessa Marshall

Lucasfilm

Vanessa Marshall is probably best known to Star Wars fans for her work in the beloved Star Wars: Rebels series. Marshall plays the venerable Ghost Crew pilot Hera Syndulla in the hit animated series, appearing in all four seasons of the Original Trilogy prequel.

She returns to the Galaxy Far, Far, Away in Maul: Shadow Lord, but it is not as her fan-favorite Twi-lek. Instead, she will voice the Mandalorian warrior Rook Kast. This is not actually the first time Marshall has played the armored mercenary, as Marshal also played the character in Season 7 of The Clone Wars and several episodes of The Bad Batch.

Richard Ayoade

Lucasfilm

Richard Ayoade comes back to the Lucasian canon in the upcoming Maul series, playing a police droid known as Two-Boots, who is working alongside Janix police captain Brander Lawson (played by the newly Oscar-nominated Wagner Moura).

Ayoade, known for his work on the beloved IT Crowd series, has not only played a Star Wars character but also brought a droid to life. In The Mandalorian Season 1, the renowned British comedian voiced the Mercenary droid Q9-0.

Chris Diamantopoulos

Lucasfilm

Chris Diamantopoulos returns to the Star Wars universe, having previously played the character M-6NK (aka Monk) in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game. Fans will remember Diamantopoulos' Survivor droid as the bartender at the game's central Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh.

In Maul: Shadow Lord, the former Silicon Valley star will portray Looti Vario. As of this writing, character specifics for Looti Vario have not yet been released.

A.J. LoCascio

Lucasfilm

A.J. LoCascio has actually appeared in several Star Wars projects over the years. The 38-year-old previously voiced Han Solo in several franchise titles, including Star Wars Forces of Destiny and The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. He also played the child version of Cad Bane in last year's Tales of the Underworld.

LoCascio will voice the masked inquisitor, Marrok, in Maul: Shadow Lord. Marrok previously appeared in Ahsoka Season 1 (read more about Marrok's Ahsoka role here).

Steve Blum

Lucasfilm

Steve Blum is another familiar Star Wars Rebels face (or voice) coming back as a new character in Maul: Shadow Lord. Blum will play a character named Icarus in the upcoming Clone Wars sequel series.

Blum previously voiced Zeb in the Rebels series, as well as various Stormtroopers across the Star Wars canon.

David W. Collins

Lucasfilm

David W. Collins is no stranger to the Star Wars universe. The veteran voice actor will play the new character Spybot in Maul: Shadow Lord. This droid character has not yet been detailed by Lucasfilm or otherwise.

Collins has dozens of credits in the Star Wars universe. Specifically, he is best known for voicing various Battle Droids across the Prequels era, 1-JAC in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Starkiller's robotic companion in the hit video game The Force Unleashed.