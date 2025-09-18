Star Wars Confirms Plans to Unite the Skywalker Family On Screen for the First Time

Star Wars' next streaming series will unite the Skywalker family on screen for the first time. While the Skywalkers have been the primary focus of the Star Wars franchise for nearly 50 years, fans have yet to see all four primary members (Luke, Leia, Anakin, and Padme) on screen at once. This was primarily because of characters dying before others were old enough, or once heroes breaking bad and tearing the family apart.

That is all set to change, though, as Lucasfilm has confirmed that the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past will see the entire Skywalker family team up on screen for the very first time.

In a conversation with StarWars.com, Pieces of the Past executive producer Benji Samit revealed that the new animated adventure will include Anakin, Padme, Luke, and Leia as a familial unit, thanks to the series' multiversal core.

"This may be the only opportunity to ever see the Skywalker family unit," Samit remarked, so they knew they had to "show that to the fans and to ourselves:"

"The thing we honed in on is this may be the only opportunity to ever see the Skywalker family unit, to get all four of them interacting with each other. It felt like something that maybe we could be the only ones to show that to the fans and to ourselves."

Lucasfilm

The previous season of Rebuild the Galaxy featured three of the four Skywalkers (notably missing the venerable Padme Amidala). However, that changes in the upcoming episodes, as she joins in on the show's alternate reality fun.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past takes the Star Wars galaxy and turns it on its head. The out-of-canon animated series follows a young Jedi known as Sig Greebling (played by Gaten Matarazzo) who accidentally tears the very fabric of reality, opening up the Star Wars galaxy to multiple other realities where unique variants on classic characters and storylines from the galaxy far, far away exist.

Pieces of the Past is the second season in the Rebuild the Galaxy sub-franchise, debuting on Disney+ on Friday, October 19. The series has gotten near-perfect reviews, being called a fun "what if' adventure" that "both honors and makes fun of Star Wars."

Will The Skywalkers Ever Unite in Live-Action?

Lucasfilm

It is exciting that fans will get to see the Skywalkers together on-screen for the first time in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past; however, it is hard not to feel like the brick-based adventure is on a tier below what could have been in the franchise's mainline canon adventures in live-action or animation.

It is heartbreaking to think that Luke, Leia, Padme, and Anakin will likely never share the screen in a canon Star Wars project. That is not to say it will never happen; it is just highly unlikely at this point.

Given that characters like Padme had tragically passed on by the time Luke and Leia had come of age, the only way for all four mainline Skywalkers to appear on screen at once would be through the multiverse (aka The World Between Worlds).

Shows like Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka have explored some of Star Wars' more multiverse-adjacent elements, so there is always the chance that the franchise will bring it back at some point, gathering all four Skywalkers for an epic meeting of the minds.

Recently, there have been rumors that Ahsoka Season 2 could include further use of flashbacks (potentially through the World Between Worlds), so maybe characters like Padme and Anakin will be in the Star Wars spotlight with the show's second season.

This could then perhaps set up a future in which even more members of the Skywalker family appear together in an official capacity in the canon Star Wars universe.