Ahsoka Season 2's Natalie Portman Appearance Rumors - Here's What We Know

Fans have questions about Natalie Portman's rumored return for Ahsoka Season 2.

Ahsoka Season 1 thrilled the Star Wars fan base with Hayden Christensen appearing as a Clone Wars-era Anakin in the "World Between Worlds." But while rumors suggest Padme's Natalie Portman may be next, not all reports are telling the same story.

Natalie Portman's Potential Star Wars Return In Ahsoka Season 2, Explained

Star Wars

As prequel trilogy stars continue to return to that galaxy far, far away, the big question is when Natalie Portman will follow suit.

In 2023, the same year Ahsoka Season 1 debuted, Portman confessed to being "open" to returning to Star Wars, fueling speculation and rumors about her involvement in Season 2.

In fact, earlier this year, a source reported to film pundit Kristian Harloff that the Academy Award-winning actress was close to signing a deal to reprise her Star Wars role in Ahsoka's second season.

However, not all reports claim Portman is returning as Padme, the former Queen of Naboo and Anakin Skywalker's wife.

According to an online rumor about Ahsoka Season 2, Lucasfilm cast Portman to play Abeloth, a dark side character from Star Wars Legends with ties to Dave Filoni's current storytelling.

Abeloth was once The Mother to the Mortis gods (the Father, the Daughter, and the Son) who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Ahsoka Season 1. Due to fears of her own mortality, she corrupted herself and became an immortal, dark-side being.

This theory explained the shape-shifting Abeloth would take the form of Portman's Padme Amidala to torment Anakin Skywalker who also shares a connection to the Mortis gods mythology.

Despite this being a new and creative way for Natalie Portman to return, and one that serves Ahsoka's unfolding story, unfortunately, the report and its accompanying poster appear to be fan-made.

It does, however, illustrate not only audience's interest in the actress' reprisal but their confidence that she inevitably will.

Are Any Ahsoka Rumors About Natalie Portman True?

While audience expectations are high for Natalie Portman to make her Star Wars comeback in Ahsoka Season 2, there are also reports claiming the opposite.

Star Wars News Net has since debunked Kristian Harloff's report that the actress was close to signing a deal for the Disney+ show's second season. In addition, industry insider Jeff Sneider warned his source claimed they "wouldn't stake their life" on Natalie Portman's Ahsoka Season 2 appearance.

Sneider also reported the actress "did shoot some stuff" for Obi-Wan Kenobi, meaning the prequel star could've reprised her role. However, Star Wars removed Portman's appearance from the final cut before the series aired on Disney+.

If Natalie Portman truly isn't in Ahsoka Season 2, one possibility (and one that fans may be willing to forgive for the delay) is that Lucasfilm is saving her comeback for the big screen and that MandoVerse crossover movie.

With production for Ahsoka Season 2 gearing up (find out when filming is expected to begin here!), and Star Wars Celebration 2025 on the way, fans will hopefully get further clarification about what's in store and the truth behind the rumors.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.