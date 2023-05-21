Star Wars: Natalie Portman Shares Promising Response About Potential Return

Natalie Portman, who played Senator Padmé Amidala in Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy by Natalie Portman, shared whether she would make a Star Wars comeback.

Most Star Wars fans know the score by this point: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith focused chiefly on Anakin Skywalker’s fall to the dark side. Caught up in the chaos was Skywalker’s wife Padmé who died of a broken heart when Anakin turned to evil and betrayed everything she stood for.

Revenge of the Sith came out 18 years ago and Padmé only appeared in Star Wars content set before her death, meaning Natalie Portman hasn’t portrayed the character in almost two decades.

Portman Responds to Idea of Reprising Padmé

Star Wars

During an interview with GQ in a segment where she responded to questions from fans on the internet, Natalie Portman was asked if there was any chance she’d return to Star Wars following her most recent appearance in Revenge of the Sith.

The actress stated that she’d be game to make a return:

"I have no information on this. No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it.”

Portman was also met with a query over whether or not Taika Waititi really forgot that she was in Star Wars while the two were working on Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel.

"He says he did, ‘cause he like asked me if I wanted to be in a Star Wars movie. And I was like, 'I was!' I thought he was joking. He's such a joker, that I thought it was a joke. And then afterwards, he said in some interview, that he like, was cringing afterwards."

Could Padmé Amidala Really Return to Star Wars?

The Star Wars franchise tells a lot of different stories in a wide variety of eras on its timeline. Because of this, even though Padmé only lived until 19 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope) there’s still ample room for Natalie Portman to play the role again.

She could appear in a flashback to the Clone Wars era, in a holographic recording, or even a Force vision.

While not confirmed to be in development, there’s been plenty of speculation that Obi-Wan Kenobi could receive another season on Disney+. Season 1 featured a memorable flashback sequence in its fifth episode that showed a lightsaber sparring match between Obi-Wan and Anakin which took place before Attack of the Clones.

So, if there were to be a second season of the popular streaming show, perhaps Amidala could be shown in a similar throwback scene?

Given the character’s strong ties to Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, it makes sense that he’d factor into any return for her. And even though Vader’s story has mostly been told in the franchise, the minds at Lucasfilm could likely still figure out an angle through which to bring back Padmé.

Even if it never ends up happening, it’s nonetheless encouraging that Natalie Portman is up for making a return voyage to a Galaxy Far, Far Away.