Reportedly, Natalie Portman's return to the Star Wars Universe happened in a different Disney+ show, and fans never knew.

Following buzz that the prequel trilogy star is reprising her role of Padme for Ahsoka Season 2 (here's when it's expected to release), another report claims Natalie Portman filmed scenes for another live-action Star Wars Disney+ show that Lucasfilm removed.

Star Wars Cut Natalie Portman From a Disney+ Show

Lucasfilm

According to industry scooper Jeff Sneider on John Rocha's The Hot Mic, Natalie Portman previously shot "some stuff for the Obi-Wan [Kenobi] show" while also filming Thor: Love and Thunder:

"She previously did shoot some stuff for the 'Obi-Wan [Kenobi]' show while working on '[Thor]: Love and Thunder,' but it didn't make the final cut, so it's too early to know..."

For reference, Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring fellow prequel star Ewan McGregor, premiered May 27, 2022 on Disney+, while Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Portman as Mighty Thor debuted July 8, 2022.

Therefore, the two productions would've had some overlap, allowing Disney to utilize the actress in both shoots.

But in 2023, while Natalie Portman claimed, "No one's ever asked me to return," the Padme actress also admitted, "I'm open to it."

In reiterating his source's report, Sneider did note that the Academy Award-winning actress shot "some small stuff," and once again, they wouldn't "stake their life" on reports of Padme for Ahsoka Season 2:

"Apparently, she previously did shoot some small stuff okay for the 'Obi-Wan' show while working on 'Love and Thunder,' but it didn't make the final cut and my source wouldn't stake their life on [her Ahsoka Season 2 appearance]."

Here's Why Star Wars Removed Padme From Obi-Wan Kenobi

Since fans have hoped for Natalie Portman to return in a flashback or cameo, reports that she already did is a bit of a shock.

Even though audiences would've loved a cameo, especially since Obi-Wan Kenobi featured her prequel trilogy co-stars and Padme's children, Luke and Leia, the issue is her character died in Revenge of the Sith.

Since Padme wasn't a Jedi, the only way to use the actress would've been in a flashback.

While fans don't yet know if the Ahoska Season 2 rumors are true, and though Jeff Sneider's source warned he "wouldn't stake their life" on her return, Ahsoka's second season would allow her character to do more due to the World Between Worlds.

Also, since Ahsoka Tano has a history with Padme, her flashbacks wouldn't have to involve the events of the prequel film or Padme's relationship with Hayden Christensen.

But considering Lucasfilm kept Portman's Obi-Wan Kenobi shoot under lock and key, the question is whether Ahsoka will recycle the actress' footage or bring the actress back.

And, if the latter, does this mean Portman is also filming another MCU movie, such as Avengers: Doomsday?

Star Wars has yet to confirm Ahsoka Season 2's release date; Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.