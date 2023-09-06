Disney+’s Ahsoka Releases First Poster With Anakin Skywalker

By David Thompson Posted:
Anakin Ahsoka Star Wars

A new mid-season Ahsoka poster was released featuring none other than Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

New Look At Anakin Skywalker on Ahsoka Poster

New Ahsoka poster featuring Hayden Christensen
Disney+

After an epic reveal in Ahsoka Episode 4 titled "Fallen Jedi," the live-action version of Anakin Skywalker (played once again by Hayden Christensen) is prominently featured on the Disney+ series' latest poster.

This is the first time Christensen has been featured on a Star Wars poster since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

This up-close look gives fans a clear look at this version of Anakin, featuring long hair and the prominent scar as seen in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

Anakin Skywalker on Ashoka poster
Disney+

This imagery lines up well with Anakins's appearance in the World Between Worlds at the end of Ahsoka Episode 4, seemingly de-aging his face to appear more like he would've during the prequel era of Star Wars.

Anakin Skywalker in Ashoka Episode 4
Disney+

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Ahsoka's Marrok Twist & Identity Reveal Explained
Ahsoka Cast, Characters & Actors
Gladiator 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know
Ahsoka's World Between Worlds Twist Ending Explained
One Piece: Luffy Actor Iñaki Godoy Reveals the Most Difficult Scene to Film

TRENDING

Netflix One-Piece Live-Action Cast: Every Main Actor & Character
Expendables 4 Cast, Characters & Actors
New Invincible Season 2 Video Celebrates Release Date
Hayden Christensen Receives Special Ahsoka Casting Honor for Anakin Skywalker Return
My Adventures With Superman Confirms What Fans Suspected About Lois Lane