Disney+’s Ahsoka Releases First Poster With Anakin Skywalker

A new mid-season Ahsoka poster was released featuring none other than Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

New Look At Anakin Skywalker on Ahsoka Poster

Disney+

After an epic reveal in Ahsoka Episode 4 titled "Fallen Jedi," the live-action version of Anakin Skywalker (played once again by Hayden Christensen) is prominently featured on the Disney+ series' latest poster.

This is the first time Christensen has been featured on a Star Wars poster since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

This up-close look gives fans a clear look at this version of Anakin, featuring long hair and the prominent scar as seen in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

Disney+

This imagery lines up well with Anakins's appearance in the World Between Worlds at the end of Ahsoka Episode 4, seemingly de-aging his face to appear more like he would've during the prequel era of Star Wars.

Disney+

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!