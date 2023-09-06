Disney+’s Ahsoka Releases First Poster With Anakin Skywalker

A new mid-season Ahsoka poster was released featuring none other than Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.
New Look At Anakin Skywalker on Ahsoka Poster
After an epic reveal in Ahsoka Episode 4 titled "Fallen Jedi," the live-action version of Anakin Skywalker (played once again by Hayden Christensen) is prominently featured on the Disney+ series' latest poster.
This is the first time Christensen has been featured on a Star Wars poster since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
This up-close look gives fans a clear look at this version of Anakin, featuring long hair and the prominent scar as seen in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.
This imagery lines up well with Anakins's appearance in the World Between Worlds at the end of Ahsoka Episode 4, seemingly de-aging his face to appear more like he would've during the prequel era of Star Wars.
