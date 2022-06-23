Liam Neeson Breaks Silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi [SPOILERS]

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's latest Star Wars streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi sees fan-favorite Ewan McGregor step back into the robes of the legendary Jedi Master whom he was famous for playing in the three prequel trilogy films. Relentlessly hunted by his former friend Darth Vader and entangled in a rescue mission he didn't want to be on, the show's six episodes test Kenobi's skills and connection to the Force.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for "Part Vl" of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In 1999's The Phantom Menace, the first of the Star Wars prequel movies, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a young padawan learner under the tutelage of Master Qui-Gon Jinn, memorably played by Liam Neeson.

Jinn was killed in the final act of the film and, with his dying breath, made sure that Obi-Wan would train Anakin Skywalker to be a Jedi. But for certain members of the Jedi Order, like Qui-Gon, the Force grants them the unique ability to appear in the world of the living long after their demise.

Previously, Neeson denied any involvement in the Kenobi streaming series, stating that he'd much rather be in a feature film, but as the finale episode clearly shows, that wasn't really the case.

Neeson Details His Star Wars Return

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Qui-Gon Jinn actor Liam Neeson revealed what encouraged him to sign on for an onscreen cameo appearance as a Force ghost in "Part Vl" of Obi-Wan Kenobi:

"I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world that he created. Plus, Ewan [McGregor] is a pal, and I loved working with him during The Phantom Menace 25 years ago.”

A Long-Awaited Star Wars Reunion

Liam Neeson has had a pretty illustrious career and starred in a wide variety of movies. But the Academy Award nominee has always spoken fondly of his time shooting Phantom Menace. He has always been quick to praise his co-stars, such as Ahmed Best, who portrayed Jar Jar Binks, and has also discussed the fun he had during the scenes where Qui-Gon got to use his lightsaber.

Should it really come as any surprise that the actor would come back to reprise his role for Obi-Wan Kenobi? After all, Neeson has returned to Qui-Gon a handful of times in animation, namely for the animated series, The Clone Wars. He'll also voice Qui-Gon in the forthcoming animated series, Tales of the Jedi. Not to mention that his voice can also be heard in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, as he tries in vain to stop Anakin from slaughtering the Tuskens.

Clearly, Star Wars has always been in the heart and mind of Neeson. It would be interesting to see if he would again play Qui-Gon in a potential second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

All six parts of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.