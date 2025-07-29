How Galactus Came to Be In the MCU, Revealed In Fantastic Four Movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was full of classic villains for the titular quartet, but none bigger than the all-powerful Galactus. After a short montage of memorable villains, The Fantastic Four introduced one of the most powerful villains in Marvel's long history, Galactus, into the MCU for the first time. Given his wild origin story from the comics, many wondered how Marvel Studios would bring the behemoth to the big screen for his most accurate depiction to date.

How Did Galactus Become Galactus In Fantastic Four: First Steps?

In the MCU's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Galactus revealed that he was originally a mortal from another universe billions of years ago (to be precise, he came into existence 14 billion years before this film). Eventually, he came into possession of the Power Cosmic, which gave him a need and hunger to destroy and consume planets so that he could survive. This turned him into the god-like Devourer.

Marvel Studios

Making his way through the galaxy, he arrived at a planet called Zenn-La and made contact with Shalla-Bal, a scientist. In exchange for sparing her world, she offered herself to serve as a herald for Galactus, who then transformed her into the Silver Surfer.

When the Fantastic Four come to Galactus to negotiate Earth's fate, Galactus senses the Power Cosmic coming from Sue Storm's unborn baby. After offering to spare their world in exchange for her child, Sue refused, but Galactus used his power to induce labor prematurely. Looking to have Franklin Richards either satiate his hunger forever or take over his planet-consuming venture, Galactus pursued the young baby throughout the movie once he found a new source for the Power Cosmic.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicked off the MCU's Phase 6 slate with the team's first Marvel Studios movie. Set in an alternate dimension and using the 1960s, the team is four years into their run as heroes when they find themselves facing the end of their world, courtesy of Ralph Ineson's Galactus. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Comparing The Fantastic Four's Galactus to Marvel Comics Counterpart

Some of what Marvel Studios did with Galactus in the MCU is similar to how he came to be in Marvel Comics. Specifically, he started out as a mortal in both universes, but in the comics, he instead existed as a survivor of the previous iteration of the multiverse.

Marvel Comics

As he was dying, Galactus was approached by the Sentience of the Sixth Cosmos (a precursor to Eternity, who was seen in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder) and fused with its essence. In the Seventh Cosmos, he emerged as the comics' version of Galactus and began his journey devouring planets.

Looking at both takes on Galactus, they are similar in that they both have to consume worlds and use the Surfer to find the best worlds to eat and placate his hunger.

Looking ahead, it is still unclear if or when Galactus will come back into play now that the Silver Surfer blasted him to the far corners of the universe in The Fantastic Four's world, which is set on Earth-828. However, with plenty of epic adventures for the team coming in the immediate future, the Devourer will have more than enough time to recharge and come back with a vengeance at a later date.