Star Wars Officially Returns To Disney+ This Week With a Historic Title

Star Wars returns to Disney+ this April with a major milestone for the franchise. For years, Star Wars television has centered on heroes and anti-heroes aligned against the Galactic Empire, from the ensemble adventures of The Clone Wars and Rebels to spotlight series like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka. While the franchise has evolved over time by introducing villain-focused stories like Tales of the Empire and The Acolyte, it is now taking a bold leap forward this month with a new series built entirely around a foundational Dark Side villain.

Maul: Shadow Lord's arrival on Disney+ on Monday, April 6 will be historic because it is the first Star Wars TV show to center its entire narrative on an already-established Dark Side villain. While The Book of Boba Fett focused on a classic villain as the protagonist for the first time, Temuera Morrison's Star Wars character is a bounty hunter and crime lord, not a Dark Side Force user (Sith) like Maul.

Lucasfilm

Initially introduced as a Sith Lord and the apprentice of Sheev Palpatine in The Phantom Menace, Maul has grown into a tragic, rage-fueled character in the galaxy far, far away, becoming a recurring threat across shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Maul: Shadow Lord will finally place the spotlight on Maul as he builds his criminal empire on Janix with the goal of destroying the Empire and his former master, Emperor Palpatine. Along the way, Maul will also try to lure a disillusioned young Jedi named Devon Izara (who may or may not be the canon version of Darth Talon) as a potential apprentice, utilizing her as a possible major ally in his revenge quest against the Empire.

The upcoming villain-centric Star Wars show will also fill the gap in Maul's missing timeline, providing fans with clues on how he ascended to the position of the leader of Crimson Dawn that was portrayed on-screen in Solo: A Star Wars Story and his tragic yet poignant demise in Star Wars: Rebels.

Focusing on Maul places Star Wars in a unique position, giving the franchise a chance to explore his perspective with sustained depth, highlighting his prime motivations and vulnerabilities without needing to frame him as a redeemable anti-hero at first.

Following its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on April 6, Maul: Shadow Lord will air in double episodes each week every Monday, culminating in a two-part finale on May 4, Star Wars Day.

Why Maul: Shadow Lord Is Star Wars' Most Important Series Right Now

Lucasfilm

Maul: Shadow Lord sets an important precedent for Star Wars television by placing an established Sith Lord at the center of its own series, potentially opening the door for future projects focused on similar Dark Side Force users like Count Dooku or a prequel-style story centered on Darth Plagueis.

Expectations are running high for Maul: Shadow Lord, not only among fans but also from higher-ups at Lucasfilm, particularly under the new president and chief creative officer, Dave Filoni.

The series is already being viewed internally as one of the most important Star Wars projects in years, with Maul's voice actor, Sam Witwer, claiming it as the team's "magnum opus" for its ambitious push to redefine the boundaries of storytelling and position it as the greatest piece of storytelling under the Star Wars banner.

The fact that Maul: Shadow Lord is already renewed for a second season in the days ahead of its premiere on Disney+ solidifies Lucasfilm's confidence in the show, and it fulfills the promise that there are more stories to tell.

This early renewal also underscores Filoni's commitment to treating Star Wars animated series with the same seriousness, depth, and creative ambition as its live-action projects, reinforcing the idea that animation remains the boldest storytelling tool for Star Wars.