Boba Fett Star Confirms Why Disney Shelved His Character

Temuera Morrison set the record straight on why Boba Fett has been "shelved" by Disney after his starring role in The Book of Boba Fett. Boba Fett has been a fan-favorite character since his debut in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and the character has returned several times in animation and live-action. Most recently, Star Wars' famous hunter became a crucial part of the MandoVerse after he returned in The Mandalorian Season 2, which would then lead to his own spin-off series. However, the poor reception toward The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 has led to his sudden absence from the spotlight.

Speaking in an interview with Inverse, Temuera Morrison confirmed that his character, Boba Fett, has been "shelved" by Lucasfilm, and part of it had something to do with his comments that he made at FanX's Tampa Bay Comic Convention in August 2025.

In the said convention, Morrison told fans to "send a fax, or a letter, or an email" to Lucasfilm to campaign for Boba Fett's return:

"I think we really have to treasure those moments now. All of you need to send a fax, or a letter, or an email, to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I'm sure they'd love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere."

While he was joking, it seemed Lucasfilm didn't like Morrison's plea. The actor said in the same interview with Inverse that Lucasfilm called him to tell him that Boba Fett has been "put on the shelf," but the character "might" return later on:

"I was only joking. I’m at a convention, and I say stupid things. Then I’ve got [Lucasfilm] ringing me: ‘Look, you’ve been put on the shelf, Boba Fett. We might open up the jar later.' [I’m] shelved, that’s all, like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I’m going to come out sweeter, darling."

Morrison ended his statement by acknowledging that he still had "a great time" with his stint in The Book of Boba Fett:

"It was a big deal for me. When you do a series like 'Boba Fett' and work with Ming-Na [Wen], I started to think, ‘Man, this is it. I’m away. Season 2, 3, 4.’ But at the end of it, we had a great time. I was honored to be brought back after all that time."

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It's quite unfortunate that Morrison will not return anytime soon as Boba Fett, but it's worth pointing out that it wasn't entirely his fault that his absence was prolonged. The expectations became high for The Book of Boba Fett midway into its debut season after the show delivered a plethora of major cameos, which include the likes of Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

The unexpected surprises set the stage for more game-changing cameos in the finale, but it fell short because the episode was largely self-contained, featuring only Din Djarin and Grogu as notable returns rather than delivering the broader crossover spectacle many anticipated.

When Will Boba Fett Return In Star Wars' MandoVerse Timeline?

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Unless there is a last-minute change or a surprise cameo at some point, Boba Fett is not confirmed to return in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Still, fans have speculated that Din Djarin and Grogu's involvement with the Hutt Cartel could lead to an eventual stopover in Tatooine, where they might seek Boba Fett's assistance about their impending clash with the dangerous criminal underworld.

Another potential project where Boba Fett could eventually appear is the planned Avengers: Endgame-like crossover featuring most of the characters from the MandoVerse. Seeing Boba Fett return in this project makes a ton of sense since he and Fennec Shand would likely join the fight against the larger Imperial threat to defend their territory in Tatooine.

Whatever the case, there is a sense that Boba Fett's story in the Mandalorian universe is far from over, and hopefully, the character will return sooner rather than later.