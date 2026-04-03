Dave Filoni Makes First Major Star Wars Move As Lucasfilm President

Dave Filoni has made his first major move during his presidency at Lucasfilm. Kathleen Kennedy stepped down after over a decade in the role earlier in 2026, appointing Filoni as President and Chief Creative Officer, along with Lynwen Brennan as co-President. There's been barely anything Star Wars-related to report on in the months since this leadership transition took place, but Filoni is already moving to secure the future of one of his shows.

Filoni recently confirmed his first series renewal since his promotion to President at Lucasfilm, with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord set to receive a second season (via StarWars.com). This comes ahead of Maul - Shadow Lord's Season 1 start on April 6, making it the first Star Wars show to receive a renewal before its first season has aired.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is a new series from Lucasfilm Animation, slotting in between other animated Star Wars series, The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Star Wars Rebels. The series tells some of the untold stories of the Sith Lord, Darth Maul, as he attempts to gain power on Janix after many attempts on his life and his divergence from his master, Darth Sidious.

Lucasfilm Animation

The series is created and produced by Filoni and continues the creative's long-standing work in Lucasfilm Animation. Before he was involved in the live-action side of Star Wars in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, Filoni was one of the main shepherds on the animation side, helping to create Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch.

Maul - Shadow Lord and The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first new Star Wars releases under Filoni and Brennan's tenure, and the reception to both could drastically alter the future of the galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian & Grogu is an example of a live-action Star Wars series transitioning into a movie, and its outcome will determine whether the franchise continues.

Maul - Shadow Lord is the latest gem from Lucasfilm Animation, and its fate has now been sealed as a recurring Star Wars project. Despite it being a bold move to renew the show before Season 1 has aired, it's not all that surprising given Filoni's investment in the project. It may also be a sign of what's to come in the Filoni era of Star Wars.

What Other Moves Will Dave Filoni Make as Lucasfilm President?

Dave Filoni

An early renewal for a Star Wars project is basically unheard of since the company was acquired by Disney. Shows like The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte sat in limbo for months before they were either canceled or shelved, and it's still unclear whether upcoming shows like Ahsoka will receive more than their current season order.

Renewing Maul - Shadow Lord early might signal that Lucasfilm is entering a more confident era under Filoni, and is willing to make multi-year commitments to its projects, giving fans more reason to invest in them from the start.

The precedent of Filoni renewing a show he is so personally creatively involved with could also be a positive indicator for his other endeavors, such as The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka. Rumors suggest that the futures of these Star Wars projects hinge on their success, but with Filoni now in charge, there may be more leeway for them to continue.

DC Studios has had a similar trajectory with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Since becoming a studio head, Gunn has frequently invested in projects he is also creatively overseeing, such as greenlighting Creature Commandos Season 2 almost immediately (a show he created and writes for) and a Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which he will write and direct.

Having Filoni involved as an executive at Lucasfilm does come with perks, seeing as the filmmaker is so intimately involved in bringing these projects to life on a creative side, giving him a perspective beyond just business.

If Maul - Shadow Lord's renewal is an indication of anything, it proves Lucasfilm is going to continue to invest in its animated series well into the future, and may also look to invest in Filoni's other existing creative projects.