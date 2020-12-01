The Mandalorian Promo Posters Reveal Ahsoka's Lightsaber Close-Up, Grogu Name & More

By all accounts, the latest episode of The Mandalorian was monumental for the Star Wars franchise. "Chapter 13 - The Jedi" marked the first time that Ahsoka Tano appeared in live-action, bringing one of the most beloved characters to life from the world of animation. Translating the heroine into the physical world was no small feat, but Dave Filoni and his creative team were able to bring the character into this new world where she served as a guiding force for Din Djarin.

Mando needed knowledge, and Ahsoka was able to provide it to him by way of interacting with the Child. In "Chapter 13," we and Mando learned that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu, and the youngling once resided in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant as an initiate. The skills Ahsoka displayed with her white lightsabers served as an example of how far she's come and how talented Grogu could someday be, and the occasion is being celebrated with a variety of new promotional pieces...

NEWS

Trends International has released several new posters based on The Mandalorian "Chapter 13 - The Jedi."

You'd think they're butting heads, but it was a respectful relationship:

Via Trends International

Unlike everything else in Season 2, the kid didn't eat this:

Via Trends International

Good luck:

Via Trends International

Snips got snippy with her blades in "Chapter 13":

Via Trends International

A closer look at Ahsoka's blades

Via Trends International

WHAT THIS MEANS

It took a bit of getting used to, but several watches and all the stellar promotional material has made Ahsoka's live-action appearance seem very natural. No details were spared when it came to getting this look right, going all the way down to the intricacies of her lightsabers. The hilts look precisely as they did in Star Wars Rebels when they first debuted, even more detailed than the high-quality replicas of these lightsabers being sold at Galaxy's Edge.

For the first time, Grogu's name is featured on a piece of promotional material, and it just fits the character. The posters he's featured in provide the full range of characteristics that the baby has come to display over the course of the series. His personal poster shows the joyful innocence we've seen many times as he's faced the perils of the galaxy with his father figure, but this time he can take pride in his own accomplishment.

There's also a great deal of sadness in Grogu. At a very young age the Child lost everything and, as Ahsoka said, his life went to some very dark places. Because of this, Grogu has often lived in fear, but he's finally under the care of someone he can trust. It takes some pushing to get him to reach out with the Force, and Ahsoka is able to help by connecting and understanding the rough path our friend endured before forming an attachment to Din.

All of these posters will undoubtedly be covering walls worldwide. For anyone who's ever wanted a badass piece featuring live-action Ahsoka Tano, there are now many options to choose from, as well as something for those who want something that reflects her empathetic side. Grogu will continue to be one of the rising stars of the show, and his poster will be the first of many that will represent his journey away from fear and towards triumph.