George Lucas' Star Wars Museum Only Features 1 Character From The Disney Era

Only one major character from the Disney Star Wars era is featured in creator George Lucas' new Star Wars Museum. Opening this month, Lucas' $1-billion museum will give viewers a chance to embrace the galaxy far, far away's long history as the franchise approaches its 50th anniversary. With only a few new releases on the way in the immediate future, the museum will help keep the brand in the spotlight, with particular characters standing out from the crowd.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which opens in September 2026, includes multiple statues and monuments dedicated to characters from the Star Wars franchise. Notably, only one character that debuted after the Skywalker Saga, Grogu, is depicted in one of these statues. After Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, Lucas has not been involved in creating any new characters over the last 14 years, including the main supporting character from The Mandalorian on Disney+.

While Lucas did not create Grogu, he was told about Lucasfilm creating the Yoda look-alike originally known as The Child. In the behind-the-scenes book, The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2, Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni noted that he had a conversation over Grogu with Lucas, with the latter's main concern being that "the kid has to have a proper amount of training."

Along with the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art this month, Star Wars has a pair of releases coming in 2027. Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter is set to arrive in theaters on May 28, and Ahsoka Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 20.

Major Star Wars Moments Honored in Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

With the Lucas Museum opening in a matter of weeks, fans are starting to get an outside look at some of the massive monuments, statues, and models in the display that recreate some of Star Wars' most memorable moments.

These moments are largely taken from the original trilogy in Lucas' Skywalker Saga, which ran from 1977 to 1983, and the prequel trilogy that was released between 1999 and 2005.

Along with some of the massive vehicles and monsters unique to the Star Wars universe, these monuments use some of the most notable characters from the first two trilogies in the franchise.

One outside statue depicts the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa in her slave outfit, using a massive chain to choke out and kill Jabba the Hutt in 1983's Episode VI — Return of the Jedi.

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Moving forward to the prequel trilogy, Natalie Portman is shown in her role as Senator Padmé Amidala from Episode II — Attack of the Clones. The scene in question shows Padmé fighting off the massive Nexu monster when she, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are chained up to be executed on Geonosis.

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Also coming from Episode II, Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, are depicted in the yellow XJ-6 airspeeder that they use to chase bounty hunter Zam Wesell on Coruscant.

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The hood of the airspeeder is also torn off, revealing much of the engine and its mechanics for viewers to see in detail.

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Samuel L. Jackson is recreated to near-perfection in a model of his Star Wars character, Jedi Master Mace Windu, from the original trilogy. Complete with his dark brown robe, the hilt of his purple lightsaber also hangs off his belt.

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Another major moment from Episode III — Revenge of the Sith highlights supporting villain General Grievous. Here, the robotic antagonist is driving the TSMEU-6 wheel bike that he uses to get away from Obi-Wan during their massive fight sequence.

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Ray Park's Darth Maul gets his own life-size model, holding the double-bladed lightsaber he uses in Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Here, he stands in front of a backdrop that shows Stormtroopers on Utapau.

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Also depicted is a yellow Trade Federation AAT vehicle, which gets a few moments to shine in the battle on Naboo in Episode I.

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One of the most epic moments in Star Wars history is highlighted here, as fans see a recreation of the Episode V scene in which Luke and his team use wires to take down the AT-AT walker on Hoth.

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This scene also includes Luke's Snowspeeder ship, which he uses to take down the aforementioned AT-AT walker in the model.

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Also coming through in this scene are the black two-legged AT-ST walkers, with models of snowtroopers wearing longer versions of the classic uniforms.

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Episode III continues to take the spotlight with a model of an All-Terrain Tactical Enforcer, which is seen in the battle on Utapau.

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Going back to Episode I, Jake Lloyd's younger version of Anakin Skywalker takes center stage in his pod-racer, which is used in one of the movie's most memorable scenes — the race on Tatooine.

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This scene features another vehicle driven by Mars Guo, which explodes in dramatic fashion when Sebulba drops a piece of debris that flies into one of Guo's engines.

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This racing scene is often regarded as one of the best scenes in the original movie from Star Wars' prequel trilogy, all of them eventually falling to Anakin Skywalker at only nine years old.

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Finally, the last model in this group comes from Episode II, as bounty hunter Zam Wesell is seen flying her green-and-gold ship in an attempt to escape Anakin and Obi-Wan's pursuit.