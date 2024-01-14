How Old Was Natalie Portman in Star Wars? Padme's Age in Every Movie Revealed

The Skywalker Saga wouldn't have been much of a story without Padmé Amidala, who not only shaped the prequel trilogy but at three surprisingly different ages.

Played by Natalie Portman, the story of Anakin Skywalker's better half begins when she's a teen queen and ends well into her political career and on the brink of motherhood.

For fans questioning Padmé's personal Star Wars timeline, here's the age of George Lucas's second trilogy heroine in every movie.

How Old Was Padme in Every Star Wars Movie?

Episode I - The Phantom Menace: 14 Years Old

Star Wars

Born Padmé Naberrie in 46 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), Natalie Portman's monarch dedicated herself to public service as a child before being elected queen of Naboo at 14 years old in 32 BBY.

The events of The Phantom Menace unfolded that same year as Padmé faced the Trade Federation's blockade, the invasion of Naboo, her delayed escape to Coruscant, and her alliance with Gungan Grand Army to retake her homeworld.

It was during these tumultuous times that she meets nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker and is later influenced by Senator Sheev Palpatine to cast a "Vote of No Confidence" against Chancellor Valorum. This move paved the way for Palpatine to become the Supreme Chancellor.

Interestingly enough, Natalie Portman was only two years older than her character when filming began on The Phantom Menace. But by the time the movie was released in 1999, she was 18 - four full years older than Padmé.

Episode II - Attack of the Clones: 24 Years Old

Star Wars

After serving two terms as queen, Padmé went on to represent her homeworld as a Senator of Naboo in the Galactic Senate.

Padmé was 24 years old when Attack of the Clones began in 22 BBY and the 19-year-old Anakin Skywalker was assigned to protect her from an assassination plot.

Despite her efforts, romance blossomed between Padmé and the Padawan, and she accompanied him to Tatooine when Anakin had visions of his mother, and then to Geonosis to save Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After surviving the Geonosian coliseum and the outbreak of the Clone Wars, Padmé and Anakin married in secret on Naboo.

Like Padmé, Natalie Portman was also in her 20s when Attack of the Clones debuted; but when cameras began to roll on the sequel, she was 19 years old, just like Anakin.

Episode III - Revenge of the Sith: 27 Years Old

Star Wars

Revenge of the Sith picked up three years after Attack of the Clones in the year 19 BBY.

At this point, Padmé was 27 years old, a seasoned senator, and well into her pregnancy while the Galactic Republic was on the verge of becoming the Galactic Empire.

Visions of Padmé dying in childbirth were integral to Anakin's fall to the Dark Side, and ultimately responsible for Padmé's death, but not before she gave birth to twins and named them Luke and Leia.

Just like in Attack of the Clones, Natalie Portman was 22 years old when production began on Revenge of the Sith, and the same young age as Anakin when he was defeated on Mustafar.

However, she was 24 years old when her third and final Star Wars film finally premiered in 2005.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy is available to stream on Disney+.