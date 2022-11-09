Star Wars Sneaks Padme Amidala Easter Egg In New Episode of Andor

Episode 10 of Andor on Disney+ highlighted an item belonging to Padme Amidala.

Just like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor on Disney+ is a grounded tale that explores the state of the galaxy under the reign of the Empire and before the events of A New Hope.

While Star Wars fans know the players and events that led to this point in the Star Wars timeline, Andor isn't about them. Instead, the spin-off has kept its focus on future Rebel Cassian Andor and those who will form Rebel Alliance.

But that doesn't mean Andor has completely abandoned the tradition of Star Wars references and callbacks.

In fact, Luthen Rael's gallery on Coruscant has been a literal treasure trove of Star Wars Easter eggs.

And, now, this Rogue One prequel offered the best look at an accessory belonging to an integral character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Andor's Padme Amidala Easter Egg

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Andor Episode 10.

In Episode 10 of Andor titled "One Way Out," the series returns to Luthen's gallery where he can be seen cleaning or repairing a metallic headdress.

The Direct

This item strongly resembles that worn by Padme Amidala when she travels back to Naboo with Anakin in Attack of the Clones.

Star Wars

This isn't the first time the headdress has been seen in Luthen's gallery, but Episode 10 provided the best look at the item to date.

Star Wars

Is Padme's Headdress an Easter Egg or Foreshadowing?

Is this actually Padme's headdress from Attack of the Clones?

While Luthen clearly knows more about the goings-on of the galaxy than most, it seems strange that he would be selling a famous queen and senator's possessions, especially since she only passed fifteen years prior.

It's more likely that the headdress is a forgery or a replica or an example of high fashion from days gone by.

The real question is why Andor chose to highlight this particular prequel item for this episode.

Was it just a nod to Star Wars fans who no doubt connected the piece of Padme, or is Andor trying to tell audiences something as the season draws to a close?

One possibility is that Luthen and other members of the cast are likely in danger, just like how Padme was in danger of an assassination attempt when she wore this headpiece.

While that remains to be seen, more answers are sure to come as only two episodes remain in the show's first season.

New episodes of Andor debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.