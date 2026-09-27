Russo Brothers Issue Statement on Doctor Doom’s True Nature Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

The Russo Brothers issued a statement with their interpretation of Doctor Doom's nature ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's release, and it is filled with positive signs that they understand the character and the Secret Wars storyline. Marvel Studios' Doomsday will arrive on December 18 later this year, introducing Robert Downey Jr. as the legendary villain who takes on the entire Marvel world.

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo (the Russo Brothers) wrote the forward for Marvel Comics' Premier Collection republishing of Jonathan Hickman's Avengers: Time Runs Out. The story heavily centers on Victor von Doom and the final collapse of the Multiverse from Incursions that lead to Secret Wars, just as Doomsday will later this year.

The August 2026 forward acts as a statement on Doctor Doom's true nature, proving that they undeniably understand the legendary Marvel villain amid concerns that the MCU will stray too far from his roots. The directing duo declares how Doom is "ambition and fear woven together," which is encapsulated perfectly by Hickman as he explores "the human fragility beneath the armor:"

"Doom is not just an adversary. He is ambition and fear woven together. In 'Secret Wars', he tries to hold reality in place through sheer will. He believes he can save everything if he controls enough of it. Hickman reveals the strain behind that effort and the human fragility beneath the armor. Even someone who can reshape existence cannot escape the emotions that define him."

There's no denying that Doom is ambitious, always seeing himself as the smartest not just in the room, but in the world, and in Secret Wars, he believes that he is the only one who can save all of reality. But that ambition and defiance in the face of otherworldly power is a certain fear of being powerless, humiliation, and failure, even wearing a mask at all times just to hide his facial scars and imperfections.

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The Russo Brothers went on to explain their interest in characters who "reach for something noble and lose themselves along the way." To some degree, that sums up Doom's place in Secret Wars, as he initially sets out to save what is left of the Multiverse before appointing himself as its remnants' tyrannical ruler:

"We have always been drawn to characters who walk that line. People who reach for something noble and lose themselves along the way. Sometimes, destruction does not arrive as a single blow. It arrives through decisions made in uncertainty and through fractures between people who want the same thing but cannot find their way to each other. That is its own kind of ending. It is quiet, painful, and incredibly human."

Reflecting on the last decade of their career (which goes back to 2016 and the release of Captain America: Civil War), the directors revealed one truth that has lingered with them: "Scale only matters when it is anchored in sincerity:"

"Over the past decade, we have worked on stories that pulled us into extraordinary spaces. We have followed soldiers, spies, cosmic beings, and everyday people who shoulder impossible burdens. Through all of it, one truth has stayed with us. Scale only matters when it is anchored in sincerity. Secret Wars carries that sincerity through every page. It turns the end of everything into a story about identity, hope, and the cost of wanting to save something larger than yourself."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also recently chimed in to discuss Doom and Avengers 6's "pinch-me" crossover moments during his own new Marvel Comics Premier Collection forward for Hickman's Secret Wars reprint. The MCU's founding father described Doom as "noble and loyal," but also a power-hungry "monster" who will "use whatever means necessary to achieve his ends:"

"We will call on Doctor Doom, the greatest villain in the history of the Marvel universe, to become a centerpiece of ['Avengers: Secret Wars']. On one hand, he's noble and loyal. He's true to his word. But he's also a monster. He seeks power over all things, and he will use whatever means necessary to achieve his ends. And just like the legacy that came before, there is no 'Secret Wars' without Doom."

Can Avengers: Doomsday Actually Do Doctor Doom Justice?

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Marvel Studios raised concerns about its ability to adapt 2015's Secret Wars from the outset, as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror was once expected to replace Doctor Doom as its central villain. That would not only have been a huge misstep in adapting Doom's most infamous story ever, but it would also make it rather ironic that Kevin Feige now says, "There is no Secret Wars without Doom."

Still, the recent wave of statements from Feige and the Russo Brothers is certainly filled with green flags that they understand not just Secret Wars, but also the importance and true nature of Victor von Doom. These words ought to alleviate concerns that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom will simply be an evil Tony Stark, signaling that his casting may not just be a stunt to link back to the MCU's heyday.

All signs suggest that Marvel Studios is finally adapting Doctor Doom the right way and righting the wrongs of the past, after 20th Century Fox misstepped twice with the Fantastic Four villain, in portrayals by Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell.

That's not to say Marvel Studios won't make any changes to Doom, as reports have already revealed some, from his newfound hatred for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers to the inclusion of a deceased wife and son. Only time will tell whether those changes stray too far from Doom's 64-year history, or become worthwhile additions to an already strong portrayal of his true nature.

Many have criticized the MCU's Doctor Doom for lacking the same build-up that Thanos had a decade ago, only making his debut in Avengers 5. However, it must be noted that Thanos only had a few minutes of screentime with little meaning throughout Phases 1 to 3; he didn't become a truly fleshed-out character until Avengers: Infinity War, so there's no reason Doom can't achieve the same.