DC's Titans Star Curran Walters Is Not Happy About DC Studios and Warner Bros.' Decision to Cast Batman Sidekick Jason Todd With A Different Actor For Dynamic Duo Movie

DC Studios recently confirmed the cast members for the upcoming Dynamic Duo film, and one DC actor who previously played Jason Todd in live-action is apparently a bit upset that James Gunn did not ask him to come back and play the character in the upcoming animated film. Dynamic Duo is an upcoming animated feature film from DC Studios that does not take place within James Gunn's DCU franchise, thus being treated as a DC Elseworlds project, meaning it does not connect to anything else.

The upcoming feature is expected to debut in theaters on September 22, 2028, but fans recently learned of some of the film's cast members, including The Black Phone's Mason Thames (who will be portraying Dick Grayson) and Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Logan Kim (Jason Todd). Notably, after the casting announcement was made, @comic reported the news on Instagram, which prompted former Jason Todd actor Curran Walters (who played Jason in DC's Titans series) to let his feelings be known about the casting.

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Specifically, in the comments of that Instagram post, Walters posted a comment that was simply an emoji with an eyebrow being raised, indicating that he didn't approve of DC Studios casting Logan Kim in the role of Jason Todd instead of Walters himself.

It is worth mentioning that Walters made another comment about Kim's casting on his official X account in a post that has now been deleted. As shared by u/-_ShadowSJG_- via Reddit, Walters stated in that deleted X post that he was "the first and the greatest" live-action Jason Todd.

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It seems as though James Gunn and the rest of the crew at DC Studios have a specific vision for Jason Todd's role in Dynamic Duo, and that the casting department chose someone who could not only play the role of Jason well, but also have chemistry with Mason Thames.

Notably, this is not the first time that Walters has made it clear that he would like to reprise his role as Jason Todd in some manner, as he has continuously lobbied for himself to be brought back by James Gunn and DC Studios.

For example, after Walters talked about a Jason Todd spin-off via X, one fan stated that they would like to see him play Jason on the big screen in a feature film, which caused Walters to respond by tagging Gunn and the official DC account.

In another instance, one fan expressed that they would like to see Walters come back as Jason, with Walters replying (also via X), "Me too."

Back in February 2025, an X post was shared that detailed a Teen Titans movie was in the works at DC Studios for the DCU. Walters also responded to that post, simply with an emoji, just like he did in the comments of the Instagram post about the Dynamic Duo casting. However, in this case, the actor just sent a smiling purple devil emoji, indicating that he would be interested in being cast as Jason in that Teen Titans project.

One month later, in March 2025, it was reported on X that Alan Ritchson (who notably played in Titans alongside Walters) expressed interest in portraying Batman in the DCU. Walters responded to this post as well, throwing out the idea of a "Batman Jason Todd film."

Then, in February 2026, a fan on X stated that they wanted to see Walters portray Jason in Gunn's DCU. The actor responded to this post as well, simply saying, "Yep."

For reference, the last time that Walters appeared on-screen as Jason Todd was in 2023 during the fourth and final season of Titans. He appeared in one episode (Episode 11), titled "Project Starfire."

Will Jason Todd Be in the DCU?

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Curran Walters has made it clear that he would like to play Jason Todd again in some capacity. It seems as though his dream role would be to portray Jason in Gunn's DCU, which many fans (especially those who liked Titans) would likely support, but at this point, it is unclear if Jason Todd will even be included in that franchise.

The DCU has been running for a couple of years now, and Batman has not had any role in the franchise beyond a cameo in Creature Commandos Season 1. The Clayface film that will be released in October 2026 could feature some connections to the Caped Crusader, but it seems as though Gunn and his team are putting a lot of focus on other aspects of DC lore and are saving Batman for The Brave and the Bold.

Even after The Brave and the Bold is released and Batman has a strong presence in the DCU, that doesn't mean that Jason Todd will ever be included in the franchise. If Jason is not part of Gunn's creative vision, he will likely not be featured at all.

However, if Jason does make his way into the DCU at some point, it seems as though Walters will at least audition for the role. If he is the best fit, and Gunn thinks he will bring the character to life better than any other auditioning actor, he will be awarded the role.